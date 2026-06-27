5 Best Chicken Fried Steak Dinners at Chains, According to Diners

These chains serve crispy, gravy-smothered chicken fried steak diners can't stop ordering.

Chicken fried steak is one of those IYKYK (if you know, you know) kind of meals. Anyone who was raised on southern cooking understands just how delicious a steak cooked similarly to fried chicken can be. If you have never experienced the deliciousness of it, then run to one of these chain restaurants and be educated. Here are the 5 best chicken fried steak dinners, according to diners.

Texas Roadhouse

FYI: Country fried steak is another term for chicken fried steak. Texas Roadhouse Country Fried Sirloin is the steakhouse’s version of the indulgent dish. A hand-battered, fresh-cut sirloin that is fried until it’s crispy and golden, then topped with a made-from-scratch cream gravy is the ultimate crowd-pleaser. “Texas Roadhouse chicken fried steak is miles better than CB, as far as chains go,” one Redditor says. “This is a good one, I’ve had it and it’s pretty nice,” adds another.

Cracker Barrel

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Cracker Barrel is home to another winner-winner chicken fried steak dinner. “Tender steak breaded and golden-fried, topped with sawmill gravy. Served with two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins,” reads the menu. “Cracker Barrel is actually pretty good,” writes a Redditor. “Their chicken fried chicken is also delicious,” another says. “Cracker Barrel is usually the first place I think of when I’m jonesing for CFS,” a third agrees.

Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House, a Texas steakhouse chain, serves a crispy, well-seasoned chicken-fried steak. “Saltgrass is actually pretty good if you want a spot that’s easy,” writes a Redditor. “Yep of the national chains Saltgrass’ CFS is probably the best,” agrees another.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Diners are obsessed with Cheddar’s country-fried steak. “I went for my first time last night and it will NOT be my last!! Absolutely wonderful food and service!! I got the Country Fried Steak….perfect!! Our waitress, Pam, was AWESOME!! And I am very critical of service. No complaints!!” one Yelper said. “My dinner was the best country fried streak I’ve had and I’ve tried a lot from different places.”

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner has a chicken-fried steak on its breakfast menu that diners adore. The chain serves a “heartier, breaded option” with BIGFOOT Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs, featuring a breaded beef steak with country gravy, eggs, a biscuit, and potatoes.