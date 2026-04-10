6 Chain Restaurants With the Best Chicken Parm, According to Chefs

A chef names the top six chain restaurants for classic chicken parm.

Few dishes deliver comfort quite like chicken parmesan. With its crispy breaded chicken, rich marinara sauce and evenly melted cheese, it’s a classic that checks every box—savory, satisfying and undeniably indulgent. Whether served over pasta or on its own, chicken parm has become a staple of Italian-American dining and a go-to order for anyone craving something hearty and familiar. While it’s easy to find on menus across the country, not every version lives up to the hype. To find the chains that do the dish justice, Eat This, Not That! Asked Melanie Portman, chef and recipe developer with Droolrecipes.com, to share her top six spots.

Olive Garden

The Chicken Parmigiana at Olive Garden is not only craveable, but a good value. For $21.99, you get a generous portion of pasta with two lightly fried Parmesan-breaded chicken breasts. Olive Garden’s version works because they don’t overthink it. The chicken is pounded thin enough to cook evenly, the breading holds its crunch through the marinara, and the mozzarella gets that pull you want. It’s the kind of chicken parm my grandmother would recognize — simple, honest, executed right.

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Maggiano’s Little Italy

The Chicken Parmesan at Maggiano’s Little Italy delivers a restaurant-quality, classic Italian-American experience that feels both indulgent and comforting. “Maggiano’s treats this like a real Italian-American dish,” says Chef Melanie. “The chicken is thick-cut and hand-breaded, and the San Marzano-style marinara has genuine acidity that cuts through the richness of the cheese instead of just sitting on top of it.” She adds, “This is the closest to a red sauce joint version you’ll find at a national chain.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

The Chicken Parmesan at Carrabba’s Italian Grill is really appealing because it strikes a really appealing balance between scratch-made flavor and casual chain consistency. “It’s more refined than what you expect from a chain, and the execution is consistent,” says Chef Melanie.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory features a Chicken Parmesan Sandwich that takes everything people love about chicken parm and turns it into a bigger, more indulgent handheld—with the chain’s signature over-the-top style. “The thick breading that stays crisp, marinara with real body, and fresh mozzarella that melts evenly rather than pooling in the center”, Chef Melanie explains. “For a menu this large, the consistency on this dish is impressive.”

Buca di Beppo

For good food and large portions, there’s no better spot than Buca di Beppo. “The family-style portion is actually where chicken parm belongs — it’s a dish meant to be shared,” says Chef Melanie. “Their house marinara has been the same recipe for years, and the mozzarella gets a proper broil with golden edges. The quality holds up across the whole portion, not just the first few bites.”

Johnny Carino’s

Johnny Carino’s Chicken Parmesan leans into bold, comforting flavors and generous portions—the kind of dish that feels indulgent and satisfying every time. According to Chef Melanie, “It’s the underrated pick on this list.” She explains, “The breading stays intact through the entire dish — no soggy bottom layer — and the marinara has a slow-cooked depth that suggests it hasn’t come straight from a can. For a smaller chain, the consistency is there.”