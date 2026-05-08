5 Best “Golden-Brown” Southern Fried Chicken at Leading Restaurant Chains

Satisfy your cravings with the crispest chicken from these top-rated spots.

If you’re craving really good Southern-style fried chicken, there are several restaurants that have this cuisine down to an art: These chicken-experts know their way around delicious buttermilk marinades, seasonings, and batters; plus the skill it takes to fry chicken to crispy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside perfection. Whether regular or spicy, whole bird or just tenders, these spots are worth adding to your list. Here are five restaurant chains where the Southern-style chicken is fried to a perfect golden brown, every time.

Southern Classic Chicken

Southern Classic Chicken has locations throughout Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas, serving up truly authentic hand-battered fried chicken that diners love. “I was out in Shreveport for work numerous times from California and Wisconsin – THIS IS THE BEST FRIED CHICKEN. It’s truly a southern classic of good fried chicken, red beans & rice cajun style, and biscuits. I truly miss this place from Louisiana,” one fan said.

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is famous for perfectly crispy fried chicken every time. “The chicken was juicy and I love whatever they coated the chicken with! Super light, yet crispy and had the perfect amount of heat. The greens are delicious. Nothing better than some greens that tastes like my me-maw cooked,” one happy diner said.

Yardbird

The fried chicken offerings at Yardbird are exceptional, diners rave, from the Nashville Hot Chicken to the Chicken and Waffles plate. “BEST Fried chicken since Sundays at my grandmas! Cappuccino and apple cobbler delish to finish it off! Our server made the experience even better! We’ll be back!” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken is the place to go for beautifully fried spicy chicken. “There are many fried chicken restaurants in the world but very few that actually have a method that perfectly cooks the chicken so that you have a crispy coating on the outside and steamed succulent tender chicken meat on the inside. Hattie B’s nails that part! The hot chicken spice mix on the skin is different, and exceptional,” one fan shared.

Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens is known for its 100% all-natural premium chicken tenders, made with a southern-style buttermilk marinade and lightly breaded by hand with every order. “My chicken meal was tender and the dipping sauce was so good. The french fries were wonderful! A great place to eat!” one diner shared.