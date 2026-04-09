5 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders and Waffle Fries

These popular spots serve crispy, hand-breaded chicken with savory sides.

If you’re craving excellent-quality chicken tenders and waffle fries, a few restaurants knock this classic combo out of the park. Hand breaded tenders that are crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside paired with crispy, savory waffle fries are popular for good reason—with a few dipping sauces, you have a simple yet delicious meal. Both fast food and sit down restaurants offer this meal: Here are five chain restaurants serving excellent chicken tenders and waffle fries.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is one of the best spots for hand-breaded Chick-n-Strips and savory Waffle Fries. The tenders are seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded and cooked in 100% refined peanut oil, and the fries are back to the original recipe (without the pea starch). “I had them for the first time many months ago and LOVED them, can’t stop getting them now,” one fan said.

Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr. fans can get the 3 Piece Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders Combo and opt for Waffle Fries as the side. This meal contains premium, all-white meat chicken, hand dipped in buttermilk, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Each combo also comes with a soft drink and choice of dipping sauce.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s fan-favorite 2 pc Chicken Basket contains Waffle Fries described as “golden, crispy, waffle-cut potatoey perfection”, and two pieces of crispy, all-white meat chicken hand-battered in Long John Silver’s signature batter and fried to perfection. Each order comes with two hushpuppies. “Had a friend put me on to it years ago when I only had the fish before. Was baffled by how good it was. Really blew me away,” one fan said about the chicken.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux offers diners a menu item called Uncle B’s Chicken Tenders, a popular combo made from hand-battered tenderloins and crispy waffle fries. The Buffalo Chicken combo is another option for fried chicken fans, made from fried chicken breasts, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and ranch on a brioche bun, also served with waffle fries.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

PDQ Chicken

PDQ Chicken has Classic Chicken Tenders prepared as Grilled, Crispy, or Spicy, which can be paired with the chain’s Waffle Fries. Or just opt for the combo, all of which come with Tenders, Nuggets, or a Sandwich, Soft Drink/Tea, Garlic Parmesan Toast, and Waffle Fries or Chips. The chain also has new Crispy Tender Wraps for those who want something a little more filling.