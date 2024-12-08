10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Chocolate Cake

As the age-old saying goes, "There's always room for dessert." And for many people, this means digging into a slice of chocolate cake.

Velvety, rich, and fudgy, a piece of chocolate cake can be the perfect ending to any meal. You've got the ganache-layered goodies, molten lava-filled treats, decadent tortes; the list could go on forever. Whatever your chocolate preferences are, there's guaranteed to be a chocolate cake variety that aligns with them.

Celebrating a birthday or anniversary? In need of a pick-me-up? Or maybe you're just hoping to satisfy your sweet tooth. No matter the situation, a decadent restaurant chain dessert could be just what you need. Here are ten restaurant chains that serve some of the absolute best chocolate cake options.

LongHorn Steakhouse

Nutrition (Per order of Chocolate Stampede, serves 2):

Calories: 2,460

Fat: 132 g (Saturated Fat: 74 g, Trans Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium: 1,040 mg

Carbs: 289 g (Fiber: 12 g, Sugar: 191 g)

Protein: 28 g

Why have one type of chocolate when you can have six? That's the approach LongHorn Steakhouse takes with its beloved Chocolate Stampede. This eye-catching dessert is made with a half-dozen different kinds of chocolate, paired with two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream, and drizzled with chocolate sauce. As the chain notes on its website, this is "a dessert so big, you'll need the whole herd."

For something a bit less elaborate, customers can also order the Molten Lava Cake, which features "rich, dark chocolate cake with a warm molten fudge center." The dessert is paired with vanilla bean ice cream and drizzled with chocolate sauce and caramel.

Outback Steakhouse

Nutrition (Per order of Tim Tam Brownie Cake):

Calories: 1,500

Fat: 85 g (Saturated Fat: 49 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium: 790 mg

Carbs: 174 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 130 g)

Protein: 18 g

From the decor to the menu items, Outback showcases its Australian theme through multiple restaurant elements. Keeping this theme going, the steakhouse chain offers a chocolate cake starring Australian chocolate biscuit cookies known as Tim Tams.

Outback's Tim Tam Brownie Cake starts with a chocolate brownie that's layered with peanut butter and chocolate mousse and topped with caramel sauce and Arnott's Tim Tam cookies.

"The Tim Tam Brownie Cake from Outback will change your life. Everyone needs to try it!" one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after the chain released the dessert last winter.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Nutrition information unavailable.

Aside from garnering praise for its Caesar salad, crab cakes, and of course, steaks, Ruth's Chris offers a few rave-worthy dessert options, as well. One of these is the Chocolate Sin Cake, which the steakhouse chain describes as a "rich, flourless cake enrobed in a smooth ganache and complemented by a tangy raspberry sauce."

The Cheesecake Factory

Nutrition (Per order of Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake):

Calories: 1,400

Fat: 105 g (Saturated Fat: 66 g, Trans Fat: 3 g)

Sodium: 260 mg

Carbs: 110 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 96 g)

Protein: 15 g

It's no surprise that the restaurant chain with "cheesecake" in its name knows how to shine in the dessert department. Among the chain's 35 current cheesecake options are several cakes showcasing chocolatey flavors, some of which feature popular chocolate brands like Godiva, Ghirardelli, and Hershey's. The Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake, for example, packs triple the chocolate, consisting of a flourless Godiva chocolate cake topped with Godiva chocolate cheesecake and a chocolate mousse.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If cheesecake isn't your thing, the Cheesecake Factory still offers other chocolate desserts, such as Linda's Fudge Cake and the Chocolate Tower Truffle Cake.

Red Lobster

Nutrition (Per order of Chocolate Wave):

Calories: 1,110

Fat: 62 g (Saturated Fat: 22 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium: 720 mg

Carbs: 134 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 93 g)

Protein: 11 g

If you are still craving something chocolatey after finishing your seafood, Red Lobster has just the dessert for you: the Chocolate Wave. This rich meal capper is layered with chocolate cake and creamy fudge frosting, paired with vanilla ice cream, and drizzled with chocolate sauce.

"My gosh that cake was so good and the perfect moisture and chocolate ratio!" one Yelp reviewer shared.

Chili's

Nutrition (Per order of Molten Chocolate Cake):

Calories: 1,170

Fat: 59 g (Saturated Fat: 30 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium: 1,030 mg

Carbs: 155 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 109 g)

Protein: 12 g

Although Chili's doesn't have a ton of dessert options (only three, to be exact), the restaurant chain doesn't need an abundance to draw in rave reviews. Standing alongside its cheesecake and Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie is the beloved Molten Chocolate Cake. This sweet treat features a chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, topped with vanilla ice cream in a chocolate shell with a caramel drizzle.

"That chili's molten chocolate cake is the best thing I have ever eaten," tweeted one fan.

P.F. Chang's

Nutrition (Per order of The Great Wall of Chocolate):

Calories: 970

Fat: 40 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium: 790 mg

Carbs: 154 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 115 g)

Protein: 10 g

Drawing inspiration from the Asian-inspired fare served at its restaurant, P.F. Chang's offers a chocolate cake playfully named "The Great Wall of Chocolate." However, many fans would say this cake is better than great.

"The Great Wall of Chocolate [from] PF Changs is to die for if u ever get a chance to try it," one person raved on X. "The best thing on PF Chang's menu is the Great Wall of Chocolate," another one said.

The dessert has six layers of chocolate cake, chocolate frosting, and semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Olive Garden

Nutrition (Per order of Chocolate Brownie Lasagna):

Calories: 910

Fat: 52 g (Saturated Fat: 27 g, Trans Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium: 580 mg

Carbs: 144 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 103 g)

Protein: 13 g

At Olive Garden, lasagna isn't just a dish made with layers of pasta, sauce, and cheese. It's also an item on the dessert menu. The restaurant chain transforms this Italian favorite by swapping out savory elements for sweet ingredients. As described on Olive Garden's website, the Chocolate Brownie Lasagna has "eight layers of rich, fudgy brownie and sweet vanilla cream cheese frosting, topped with chocolate shavings and a chocolate drizzle."

That's not the only chocolate cake you can get at the chain, though. Olive Garden also serves a Black Tie Mousse Cake, which consists of rich layers of chocolate cake, dark chocolate cheesecake, and creamy custard mousse.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Nutrition (Per order):

Calories: 1,050

Fat: 74 g (Saturated Fat: 33 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium: 540 mg

Carbs: 94 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 76 g)

Protein: 9 g

Take one look at Carrabba's Sogno Di Cioccolata, and you'll understand why its name translates to "chocolate dream." This dessert is made with a fudge brownie, chocolate mousse, fresh whipped cream, and homemade chocolate sauce.

"I go there for my birthday every year and get this cake for about a decade plus and running. It never falls," one fan commented on the chain's Instagram post featuring the chocolate dessert. "The best of the best," another one added.

Applebee's

Nutrition (Per order):

Calories: 850

Fat: 37 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium: 650 mg

Carbs: 125 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 89 g)

Protein: 13 g

The only thing melting down around this dessert is the chocolate. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, Applebee's Triple Chocolate Meltdown is a warm fudge-filled chocolate cake drizzled with hot fudge. With a description like that, what's there to melt down over?