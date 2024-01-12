10 Steakhouse Chains That Serve the Best Desserts

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Having dinner out at your favorite restaurant chain comes with certain rituals. There's the encouraging eye contact you trade among dining companions when your waiter asks if anyone wants an appetizer. There's the moment the waiter asks how the meal is, and everyone has stuffed food in their mouths but still manages a thumbs-up. Finally, there's the moment when the waiter asks if there's room for dessert, and the table collectively leans back, laughs, and says, "I'm so full!"

Let this be a reminder to leave some room, especially when dining out at a steakhouse. Sure, your savory dinner was plenty of food for one sitting, but those chocolate cakes and crème brûlées won't eat themselves.

Steakhouse chains are known for many things: perfectly cooked steaks, a large selection of wine, and a bountiful dessert menu. At the following steakhouse chains, ordering dessert is the easy part—or perhaps the most difficult part, depending on your ability to choose among your favorites.

Outback Steakhouse

Don't fill all the way up on Bloomin' Onion and steak at Outback Steakhouse. Instead, leave room for dessert options that you won't find at other steakhouse chains. Outback sticks to its Aussie branding with desserts such as the Tim Tam brownie cake, made with chocolate brownie, peanut butter, chocolate mousse topped with caramel sauce, and Arnott's Tim Tam cookies direct from Australia. Or, try your hand at its butter cake, triple-layer carrot cake, and salted caramel cookie skillet.

LongHorn Steakhouse

Sometimes the best dessert menus are the ones that stick to the classics. At LongHorn Steakhouse, customers with a sweet tooth find tried-and-true favorites on its dessert menu, items such as molten lava cake, THE Cheesecake, and strawberries and cream shortcake. It's the Chocolate Stampede, made with six different kinds of chocolate flanked by vanilla ice cream, that brings home the gold. The portion size is certainly enough to count as dessert for the entire week. As one Tripadvisor reviewer shared, "Best dessert ever! We picked the Chocolate Stampede, and it was huge. There is so much chocolate."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

At Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, you'll find old classics and fun twists on its dessert menu. If you want to keep things light after a heavy steak dinner, it offers various sorbet flavors as well as berries and cream. Or, you can go full-on rich and indulgent with desserts such as chocolate mousse cake, tiramisu crème brûlée, and warm butter cake. And with items you don't normally find on every restaurant menu, like strawberry hibiscus cheesecake, there's a dessert at Del Frisco's for every palate.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse sticks to fan favorites on its dessert menu, with several options to appease anyone with a sweet tooth. Chocolate lovers will be dreaming of the Big Mountain fudge cake while still in the middle of their steak dinner, but there's also the Sky-High mud pie and chocolate chip cowboy cookie to consider. In addition, Black Angus offers a New York-style cheesecake, crème brûlée, and spiced carrot cake as classic dessert options, making for the ultimate finale to your night out. One Tripadvisor reviewer notes that the fudge cake is "absolutely sinful" and says that it's "a 'must have' dessert."

Texas Roadhouse

Sometimes you do not need a long list of desserts or any elaborate ingredients to impress a crowd. Texas Roadhouse, known for its reliability, affordable prices, and stellar dinner rolls, keeps things simple on its dessert menu. There are three options: Granny's apple pie with vanilla ice cream, strawberry cheesecake, and a Big Ol' brownie. One Tripadvisor user noted that the pie was "The BEST dessert I've ever had!"

Morton's The Steakhouse

The desserts at Morton's The Steakhouse are the things of legends—literally. Its flagship dessert is called Morton's Legendary hot chocolate cake, which can also be turned into a sundae. In addition, diners have the option to choose from classics like crème brûlée and Key lime pie. Or they can opt for beloved desserts that you don't see every day on restaurant menus, like sticky toffee bread pudding or bananas Foster cake, or twists on classic desserts like the hazelnut chocolate mousse.

The desserts at Morton's are, for some, one of the main reasons to visit. A well-cooked steak is all fine and well, but as one Tripadvisor reviewer notes, "We go for the dessert!! The chocolate lava cake must be ordered when you order dinner, so plan ahead! It is worth it!"

Ruth's Chris Steak House

You should have no trouble finding a decadent dessert when dining at Ruth's Chris Steak House. The restaurant chain has eight desserts from which to choose, and you may want to pair one with a fresh cup of French press coffee. If you've saved room, try the cheesecake, Chocolate Sin cake, or a combination of the two with its chocolate mousse cheesecake. Take things up a notch by tackling the bread pudding with whiskey sauce, or keep things simple with the warm apple crumb tart.

One Tripadvisor reviewer thought the Chocolate Sin cake is a standout, noting that it "melts in your mouth." But you really cannot go wrong with any selection. As another Tripadvisor reviewer puts it, "The desserts are the perfect ending to a perfect meal."

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar has a smaller selection of desserts compared to other chains in this roundup, but don't let that lead you to think it's holding back. Its chocolate gooey butter cake, perhaps the most eye-catching selection on the menu, is topped with a honeycomb brittle along with a chocolate sauce and caramel duo. Or, save room in your stomach for New York cheesecake, carrot cake, or some fresh fruit and Chantilly cream.

Smith & Wollensky

Upscale steakhouse chain Smith & Wollensky knows a thing or two about making a lasting impression when it comes to the end of a meal. The menu has several dessert options if you're in the mood for an additional round of food. Smith & Wollensky does not skimp on portion sizes with menu items like its 10-layer gigantic chocolate cake and tableside baked Alaska for two, which is flambéed at your table. Other great choices include the coconut crème cake and warm skillet chocolate chip cookie.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has a solid lineup of desserts on its menu, from crème brûlée to coconut cream pie. All are standouts in their own right, but one Yelp reviewer noted that if forced to choose, it's the flourless chocolate espresso cake: "Desserts, wow, what can I say, other than please save room to at least share one item, and I would highly recommend the Flourless Chocolate Espresso Cake, I only wish that I had taken an additional slice with me, as one slice was not enough for this chocoholic."