No. 1 Restaurant With the Best Chocolate Lava Cake, According to Chocolatiers

Chocolatiers reveal the top restaurants serving perfectly gooey, must-try lava cakes.

It’s hard to resist a gooey, melty chocolate lava cake. Restaurants that serve the popular dessert make it look so good on the menu, but not all are created equal. If you’re going to indulge in a sweet treat, it has to be worth it, and some just aren’t. However, the good news is that there are a couple of places that chocolate experts rave about. To find the best spots, Eat This, Not That! asked top chocolatiers. Here are their favorite places for chocolate lava cakes.

Jean-Georges

Jean-Georges is a fine-dining contemporary French cuisine restaurant with global influences that emphasizes seasonal, market-driven cooking. The location in New York City, which is the “jewel of Chef Jean-GeorgesVongerichten’s empire,” according to the website, has earned Michelin stars, a 4-star rating from The New York Times, and several James Beard Foundation awards. It’s a go-to for Chef Norman Love, founder of Norman Love Confections. “The restaurant bakes its cakes to order to achieve that recognizable consistency,” he says. “It’s a perfectly classic, almost iconic lava cake which serves as a perfect finishing touch to a good meal.”

Yardhouse

For a more affordable and casual dining experience, Yardhouse has great food and a must-have chocolate lava cake, according to Christian Paul Headley, Chocolatier & Founder of Christian Paul Chocolatier. “It’s moist, rich and oozes chocolate,” he says. “I don’t tend to go for lava cake, but they have a really good one.”

“Precision” is Key with Lava Cake

Many things go into making a standout lava cake, but a flawless baking process is vital, per Chef Norman. “The key to making a good lava cake is the baking of the actual cake,” he says. “A lava cake remains liquid inside because it’s not quite finished.” Chef Norman explains, ” It can be very temperamental, and the precision of this bake is what allows it to break open the moment you hit it with a spoon. A must for me is that it’s baked to order so it doesn’t end up over-baked.”

What Makes a Cravable Lava Cake

A perfect lava cake strikes the right balance of texture, flavor and timing. And the inside has to flow–it can’t be too runny or stiff like pudding. According to Christian Paul, “A true Chocolate lava cake is supposed to be gooey on the inside and flow out like lava when breaking the cake apart.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ice Cream is a Must

Everyone has their own preference, but some desserts are better with ice cream. “I think an absolute requirement is that it’s accompanied by ice cream,” says Chef Norman. “The cold and the hot together is heaven for me. It brings me back to being a kid—like warm chocolate chip cookies with gooey melted chocolate chips and a cold glass of milk. Or apple pie à la mode.” Christian Paul agrees. “In terms of flavor, I prefer a dark chocolate lava cake, especially since it’s served warm, served with vanilla ice cream. It’s the perfect combination.”