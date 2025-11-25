11 Restaurant Chains Serving the Best Christmas Dinners This Holiday Season

Restaurant Christmas dinners, whether with family and friends or an official party with work colleagues, are always so much fun—it’s a festive, bright, merry event, and feels like a celebratory occasion because that’s exactly what it is. Many people have their go-to spot every year for a special Christmas dinner, part of the annual holiday tradition. Whether you like turkey, ham, beef, or just a nice vegetarian option, here are 11 restaurant chains that have Christmas dinner covered.

Lawry’s the Prime Rib

Diners at Lawry’s the Prime Rib are spoiled around the holidays—the Christmas-themed dinners in December are magical, and there are often Victorian carolers and Dickens’ A Christmas Carol Holiday Dinner for guests to enjoy. “Gather your loved ones for a delicious three-course feast, Lawry’s warm hospitality and Dickens’ classic tale of holiday spirit!” the upscale steakhouse chain says.

Perkins American Food Co.

Perkins promises “all the fixin’s, none of the fixings” this Christmas with its beautiful Holiday Turkey Dinner. Guests can enjoy the new slow-roasted turkey, sliced and served with seasoned sage stuffing, hearty turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and choice of two sides. The Cranberry Pecan Pancake Flip is also the perfect choice for a festive breakfast.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Sullivan’s Steakhouse has some lovely Christmas dinner options for guests this season, for a limited time only. “Delight in special dishes like the Beef Bordelaise, North Atlantic Whole Lobster and Braised Short Rib, perfectly paired with one of our Sommelier Holiday Wine Features,” the chain promises.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris can be relied on for a special Christmas Dinner: “We’re serving up celebration from Thanksgiving to Christmas and New Year’s, because the most wonderful time of the year deserves the most unforgettable meals,” the chain says. Check your local Ruth’s to see pricing and reservations.

Fogo De Chao

Kick off the Holiday Season with Fogo De Chao‘s Champagne & Churrasco Holiday Event. “Enjoy tastings of our classic fire-roasted cuts and seafood favorites, paired with two premium sparkling wines and champagne of your choice, or the limited-time Mistletoe Spritz cocktail, plus a selection of passed bar bites,” the chain says. Guests who want to celebrate Christmas at the steakhouse can visit Christmas Eve 11:00 AM – 9:30 PM and Christmas Day 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM.

STK Steakhouse

STK is giving guests a very razzle-dazzle experience this Christmas. “Let STK do the cooking this Christmas Eve & Day — we’re serving up all the holiday classics with that signature STK flair. Indulge in Roasted Free-Range Turkey, Prime Rib, festive holiday cocktails, and all your STK favorites,” the chain says. “Whether you’re joining us in our sleek dining room or celebrating at home, we’ve got you covered. Reserve your table or pre-order your at-home Christmas Experience – Pre-Orders begin December 10th.”

KFC Festive Feast

KFC is encouraging diners to skip the turkey and enjoy fried chicken during the holidays (which apparently is a thing in Japan!). For just $25, the Extra Crispy Festive Feast contains 8 pieces of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuits, and a gravy flight featuring classic, white peppercorn, and brand-new southwest cheddar gravy. “It’s everything you love about the holidays, but without the dry bird or sink full of dishes,” the chain promises. Sold!

Norm’s

Norm’s is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and that includes the holidays. The chain is offering Holiday Dinners To-Go consisting of Roasted Turkey Breast or Brown Sugar-Glazed Ham, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Turkey Gravy & Cranberry Sauce (with Turkey). Served with Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Soup, Green Salad, choice of Dressing & a whole Pumpkin or Apple Pie.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans has you covered this Christmas: The Premium Celebration Platter contains slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham, house-made bread & celery dressing, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans & ham, buttered corn, freshly baked dinner rolls and a slice of pumpkin pie.

Golden Corral

Celebrate Christmas at Golden Corral this holiday season. "Enjoy Roasted Turkey, Glazed Ham or Bone-In Pork Roast. Each meal includes a variety of traditional sides, a dozen yeast rolls and a whole pie. Pick up is available starting November 3," the chain says.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s Whole Hickory Smoked Turkey Feast includes a Whole Hickory Smoked Turkey, 3 Quarts Garlic Red Skin Mashed Potatoes, 3 Quarts Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese, 3 Quarts Green Beans, and 15 Corn Bread Muffins. Don’t sleep on the Double Smoked Ham either!