Are you ready for the holidays? Thanksgiving is just two weeks away and Christmas six, which means you still have some time. Whether you are hosting yourself or heading to spend it with friends or family, make sure you are prepared. In addition to getting everything you need to have the holidays at home, you will likely need to get some host or hostess gifts if someone else is doing all the work. Costco sent out a newsletter this week filled with the hottest products – many on sale – that will help you get holiday-ready. Here are the 11 best new Costco finds to get “Holiday Ready.”

Harry & David Farmstand Gift Basket

You can’t go wrong with a Harry & David Farmstand Gift Basket, just $44.99 delivered after $15 off. It comes with 1.36 oz. Harry & David Dark Truffles, 3.50 oz. Harry & David Mediterranean Herb Crackers, 5.29 oz. Harry & David Oven Crisp Crackers, 9.40 oz. Harry & David Fudge Mint Cookies, 3.00 oz. Harry & David Honey Wheat Dipping Pretzels, 2.50 oz. Harry & David Sweet & Spicy Snack Mix, 2.50 oz. Harry & David Dark Chocolate Moose Munch, and 2.50 oz. Harry & David Caramel Moose Munch, all in a Harry & David Embossed Metal Bin.

Hickory Farms Ultimate Party Snacks Gift Basket

The Hickory Farms Ultimate Party Snacks Gift Basket, over three pounds of food, is holiday food nostalgia in a basket. Get it for $69.99 delivered after $20 off. It comes with Farmhouse Summer Sausage, Sharp Cheddar Blend, Three Cheese & Onion Blend with Hot Pepper Bacon Jam, Champagne Dill Mustard, Olive Oil and Rosemary Crackers. Cranberry & Sesame Nut Mix, J&M Gouda Cheese Straws, J&M Chocolate Chip Cookies, Biscotti Di Suzy Chocolate Chip Biscotti, and Tuxedo Crisp Bar.

O Christmas Tree Fresh Cut Floral Arrangement, 22 Stems

Flowers are always appreciated as a hostess gift, or get them for yourself. You can preorder O Christmas Tree Fresh Cut Floral Arrangement, 22 Stems, for $62.99, including delivery. I love that they are shaped like a Christmas tree.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Holiday Grinch Stealing Tree Statue

If you are looking for an attention-grabbing decoration, get the Holiday Grinch Stealing Tree Statue by Jim Shore. The collectible piece is $72.99 delivered.

Collin Street Bakery’s Medium Sprinkle-Top DeLuxe Fruitcake

Don’t slave away in the kitchen making fruitcake. Costco is selling a 2-pack of a customer favorite, Collin Street Bakery’s Medium Sprinkle-Top DeLuxe Fruitcake for $59.99 delivered after $20 off.

Wine Country XL Holiday Sleigh

This Wine Country XL Holiday Sleigh is filled with so many food goodies for $219.99 after $60 off. It includes Maxim’s Chocolates with Mint Filling, Belvaux Cocoa Dusted Truffles, Bonne Maman Strawberry Preserves, Jacobsens Butter Cookies, Harrington’s Chocolate Mint Sandwich Cookies, Il Panettiere Classic Bread Sticks, Hamilton House Tartlet Cookies, Shell Bella Madeleines, Pressels Thin Crispy Baked Sriracha Pretzel Chips, Vino e Formaggio “Smoked Gouda” Cheese Spread, Bold Bites Chipotle Dipping Sauce, and so much more.

The Fruit Company Celebration 8-Box Tower

Get The Fruit Company Celebration 8-Box Tower for $59.99 delivered after $20 off. It includes their signature Royal Comice pears, Green and Red Anjou Pears, Fuji Apples and regional treats including chocolate-covered cherries, butter rum cashew popcorn, and raspberry truffle bites.

Libanais Baklava Assortment

If your guests enjoy Greek desserts, order this Libanais Baklava Assortment, 100 Pieces and four pounds of treats. Get it for $29.99 after $10 off. “I recently ordered the assortment of baklava, and I’m beyond thrilled with how delicious they were! Each piece is a perfect balance of light, flaky phyllo dough and a sweet, nutty filling that melts in your mouth. The variety is incredible too—the birds nest was my favorite. I love that they use all-natural ingredients; it really makes a difference in taste. The tray has been a hit with everyone in my family, and it’s the perfect treat to have on hand for any occasion. I’m already planning to buy it again for our next gathering!” a shopper writes.

Harvest Glow Fresh Cut Floral

If you need a great Thanksgiving arrangement, order the Harvest Glow Fresh Cut Floral arrangement, 30-Stem, with Vase, for $57.99 delivered. “The recipient shared that the flowers are so pretty, there is such a nice variety, and they have lasted. The delivery was perfect — on time and in very good condition,” writes a shopper.

Stonewall Kitchen Holiday 4-Box Gift Tower

Treat your guests or host to a dose of gourmet eats. The Stonewall Kitchen Holiday 4-Box Gift Tower is filled with 8.42 pounds total for $89.99, delivered. It comes with four boxes: Blueberry Breakfast, Cheese Pairing, Italian Dinner, and Pepper Jelly Collections.

A’cappella 18 Peppermint Chocolino Truffle Tin

The A’cappella 18 Peppermint Chocolino Truffle Tin, 2-Pack, is an excellent choice for chocolate lovers, $39.99 delivered after $10 off.