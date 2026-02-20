5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Classic Club Sandwiches, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the chain restaurants serving the best classic club sandwiches.

When you’re in the mood for something light, yet fulfilling, crunchy and savory, a classic club sandwich always hits the spot. With layers of tender turkey or ham, crisp bacon, fresh lettuce and tomato and perfectly toasted bread, it’s a timeless favorite that balances flavor and texture in every bite. To find out where to get the best versions, we asked culinary experts to weigh in—these five chain restaurants consistently deliver club sandwiches worth savoring.

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s is known for freshly prepared sandwiches, wraps, and deli favorites. Ingredients are sliced, stacked, and dressed to order, giving meals a made-from-scratch feel that appeals to diners seeking quality without long waits. The deli chain offers several club sandwiches, including the King Club, which Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, raves about. “McAlister’s takes their classic club and doubles the bread,” he said. “You get roasted turkey, Black Forest ham, bacon, cheddar, Swiss, spring mix, tomato, mayo, and honey mustard on three slices of bread. It’s hearty, satisfying, and comes with your choice of side. A chain club that consistently delivers.”

Jimmy John’s

There’s a lot of competition in the fast-food sandwich space, but Jimmy John’s, according to Rachel Kirk, home chef and recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com and GigglingFork.com. With several club sandwich options on the menu, Kirk particularly appreciates the chain’s customizable offerings, which let diners tailor their sandwiches to their tastes. “My favorite is Jimmy John’s, but I like it with a lettuce wrap versus bread! It’s crunchy, low carb, and something I can eat without feeling guilty,” she explains. ” I like to load mine up with a bunch of extra veggies. Bonus is that most locations deliver within 15 minutes for free!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Which Wich

Which Wich’s signature build-your-own ordering system lets diners mark exactly what they want on a sandwich—from meats and cheeses to toppings and sauces—making each meal highly personalized. It’s another go-to spot for Kirk. “I love the turkey club personally,” she says. “They let you customize it with so many different options! Our location here in Palm Desert, California, gives you a little container of M&M’s, too, for a sweet treat.”

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery is a Denver institution known for massive, overstuffed sandwiches. “Their turkey club piles on roasted turkey, bacon, onion, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, and mayo on toasted wheat bread,” says Chef Corrie. “The menu actually warns you it’s big enough for two meals. Fresh bread baked in-house and meats roasted on site make all the difference.”

Golden Diner

It’s not hard to find a diner in New York City, but the Golden Diner is one you can’t miss, according to Chef Corrie. “New York’s Chinatown is home to this wildly popular spot,” he says. “Their Chicken Katsu Club swaps turkey for a crispy chicken cutlet, layered with bacon, red cabbage slaw, katsu sauce, lettuce, and tomato. It’s stacked high, messy, and absolutely worth the weekend wait. The bright slaw cuts through everything perfectly.”