5 Chain Restaurants Famous for Their Classic Club Sandwiches

These chains serve classic club sandwiches stacked with bacon, fresh veggies, and hearty meats.

A classic club sandwich is simple yet so delicious—three slices of bread with bacon, lettuce, and mayonnaise, and your choice of turkey/chicken/ham (or all three, why not). This filling sandwich is usually served with fries but it’s perfect just by itself depending on how many ingredients are packed into this triple-decker treat. If you’re craving a good club sandwich where the ingredients are excellent and the taste exceptional, here are five chain restaurants where this staple sandwich is always outstanding.

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli has several fan-favorite club sandwiches on the menu, from the Black Angus Club (Black Angus roast beef, bacon, sharp cheddar, Swiss, red onion, spring mix, tomato, horseradish sauce and mayo on wheat) to the McAlister’s Club (roasted turkey, Black Forest ham, bacon, sharp cheddar, Swiss, spring mix, tomato, mayo and McAlister’s Honey Mustard on wheat). “I love it! I always get the Club or King Club sandwich. The honey mustard adds the best flavor ❤️,” one fan shared.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s Club Supreme is a showstopper of a sandwich. This one-of-a-kind club is made with all natural oven roasted Choice Top Round roast beef, premium quality Swiss cheese, turkey, freshly grilled Applewood smoked bacon, and mayo. There’s also the classic Club Sub, made with turkey, ham, provolone, bacon, and mayo.

Firehouse Subs

The Firehouse Captain’s Club at Firehouse Subs is made with the signature Captain Sorensen’s Hot Sauce and new Firehouse Hero Sauce, along with oven roasted chicken, melted pepper jack cheese, crushed red pepper flakes, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onions. The Club on a Sub is made with smoked turkey breast, honey ham, crispy bacon, and melted Monterey Jack, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and deli mustard with a dill pickle spear served on the side.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

The California Chicken Club Sandwich at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse is made with chicken breast, smoked bacon, avocado, melted swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, roasted garlic aioli, and toasted sourdough bread. “The California chicken club sandwich was perfectly cooked, the chicken was juicy, the lettuce and tomato were fresh. The fries that came with it were warm and crispy,” one diner shared.

Cheba Hut

The Midwest Best Club at Cheba Hut is made with roasted turkey breast, smoked ham, bacon, dijonnaise, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and Shake & House dressing. "Everything I have tried at Cheba Hut has been amazing! My personal favorite is Midwest Best," one customer shared. "Went today for a work lunch and it was great. Our food came out quick and the vibe was great, service was phenomenal."