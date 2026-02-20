5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Catfish and Cornbread

These chains serve crispy fried catfish with fresh, savory cornbread.

Fried catfish and cornbread is a classic Southern staple dish, and popular across the U.S. The buttermilk-soaked, cornmeal-dredged catfish and fresh cornbread go perfectly together, and diners go out of their way to find the freshest catfish/cornmeal combo they can find. If you’re craving this hearty, savory dish, many chains have platters so good you’ll go back for more. Here are five restaurants with delicious fried catfish and cornbread plates.

Georgia’s Restaurant

Georgia’s Restaurant is a West Coast soul food chain offering delicious fried catfish with a creole-seasoned cornmeal crust and cornbread on the side. The restaurant also has other Southern staples like chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits. “This restaurant has excellent fried catfish. So much flavor! I loved the black eyed peas too,” one diner shared.

Cracker Barrel

The Fried Catfish plate at Cracker Barrel is made from two cornmeal-fried U.S. farm-raised catfish fillets with tartar sauce and hushpuppies. Served with two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. “My favorite meal to order is their fried catfish. I get it with hush puppies (they taste the best I’ve had). Their mac and cheese is also really good,” one diner shared.

Cornbread Soul

Cornbread Soul has crispy fried catfish and savory cornbread on the menu. “The fried chicken, catfish, and turkey wings were phenomenal. The macaroni spilled over with yam sauce was marvelous!” one diner shared.

Red Fish Grill

Red Fish Grill has tasty fried catfish and cornbread on the menu, as well as a host of other soul food classics. “My husband said the seafood platter was the best fried seafood he ever had- light and crispy. He especially loved the fried catfish. Came with a delicious corn bread too,” one fan said.

Fixins Soul Kitchen

Fixins Soul Kitchen has outstanding fried catfish and corn muffins on the menu. "I've never had a bad meal here. My go-to is the catfish with an extra fillet on the side, cornbread, fries, red beans, and rice," one happy customer said. The Catfish Nuggets are also a hit with diners.