11 Best Costco Items from the August Savings Event

Costco has several impressive sales happening this month, offering highly competitive prices on a wide range of goods from kids energy bars to staple tea brands. Shoppers can get a great deal on everyday household items as well as more fancy items like luxury frozen pizza and organic fruit bars. So which fan-favorite items are on sale right now with significant price drops? Here are 11 of the best Costco items from the August Savings Event.

SO Delicious Organic Coconut Milk

Costco has the SO Delicious Organic Coconut Milk on sale for $9.79 down from $12.99. “I’ve been buying this for years from Costco,” one shopper said. “This isn’t dairy milk! The consistency is thinner, giving it less of a ‘mouth feel.’ It works great in cereals, scrambled eggs, and I’ve been baking all sorts of breads with it for years without any issues as well. If you are trying to avoid dairy milk and almond milk, I recommend this highly.”

Lipton Original Tea Bags

The Lipton Original Tea Bags are on sale for $9.89 down from $12.99. “Lipton is my favorite black tea. This particular box has the individually wrapped bags so they get all glommed up in the box. Plus I can take some with me when I go some place where they don’t have my tea… The three box set at Costco is the best way for me to get the best black tea.”

Ocean Spray Craisins

Costco has the fan-favorite Ocean Spray Craisins for $7.99 down from $11.99, which are great for snacking and baking. “Great taste and texture and comes in a large bag. It’s worth getting,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Giordano’s Chicago Deep Dish Stuffed Pizza

Giordano’s Chicago Frozen 10″ Deep Dish Stuffed Pizza is on sale for $69.99 down from $89.99 for a three-pack. “When I saw these were on offer I thought sure, why not, almost on a lark,” one shopper said. “Once I saw that these shipped from Giordano’s themselves and not just some factory’s attempt at making something close to, I was even more excited. These have not disappointed – the tomatoes are great quality, the cheese is plentiful and gooey, the crust very buttery. I was definitely transported to the magnificent mile.”

Tangy Original Sunny D

Sunny D in Tangy Original is on sale for $12.59 down from $17.59. Shoppers love that these bottles are shelf-stable and perfectly-sized. “I brought my children up with this and now I purchased SunnyD for my great-grandchildren!” one member said.

Starbucks Pink Drink Coconutmilk

Starbucks Pink Drink Coconutmilk Beverage in Strawberry Acai is on sale for $12.99 down from $19.99. “This product is great. Taste and is healthy. I will purchase again and would recommend to anyone to try,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Baby Wipes

The fan-favorite Kirkland Signature Baby Wipes are on sale for $15.99 down from $19.99. “The last time I purchased a box it lasted me over a year! I have used several brands over the years and always come back to these,” one shopper said.

Ziploc Seal Top Bag Variety Pack

The Ziploc Seal Top Bag Variety Pack is on sale for $14.09 down from $16.99. “This is the second time I have ordered these Ziploc bags. So handy to have the different sizes. I highly recommend them,” one shopper said.

Pure Organic Layered Fruit Bars

Costco has the Pure Organic Layered Fruit Bars on sale for $11.99 down from $15.99. “So delicious and yummy that I ordered 3 more boxes. I also don’t get sugar crashes, which can be an issue with ‘fruit’ leather. These are tasty, handy and not filled with sugars,” one shopper said.

Cascade Complete Dishwasher Detergent ActionPacs

A box of 93-count Cascade Complete Dishwasher Detergent ActionPacs is on sale for $17.19 down from $21.99. “Have been using this particular product for years,” one happy shopper said. “Thoroughly cleans everything placed in my 7 year old dishwasher. Does this without any fading of color, design and decoration on dishes and serve ware. Hope they never ‘improve’ this particular product and Costco still keeps it available.”

Clif Kid ZBar

The Clif Kid ZBar Organic Granola Bar Variety Pack (36 count) is on sale for $18.49 down from $24.99. “So glad I found these. Love the variety!! If there was an even bigger box, I’d order that for my kids,” one shopper said.