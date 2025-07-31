11 Best Costco Buys a Warehouse Expert Is Stocking Up On Now

Costco‘s July and August inventory is packed with great summer items at even better prices, but holiday goodies are already slowly but surely creeping in. I’m fairly certain my Los Angeles warehouse is not the only one with a gigantic Halloween skeleton on display (three month warning, I guess?). Because kids in the U.S. return to school in August, there’s plenty of back-to-school snacks, lunchboxes, and similar items to grab while you can. Here’s what shoppers—myself included—recommend stocking up on before the end of summer.

Citterio 18 Month Prosciutto Di Parma

Nothing makes me happier during hot weather than putting together grazing plates with light yet tasty foods, and the Citterio 18 Month Prosciutto Di Parma is a must-have item. Pairs beautifully with the BelGioioso Burrata Mozzarella and Cream for the most indulgent snack/charcuterie spread of your life.

Boulder Canyon Kettle Style Potato Chips

The Boulder Canyon Kettle Style Potato Chips are on sale right for $16.29 down from $20.79, and a staple in my pantry. Made with avocado oil, these delicious snacks are perfect for kids and adults who want a better-for-you chip. Careful about giving kids the Spicy Green Chili flavor as they have some kick!

Dietz & Watson Organic Roasted Turkey Breast

This is my favorite sliced turkey at Costco, perfect for sandwiches and wraps and school lunchboxes. There is wild inconsistency between packs with the thickness of the slices, but this doesn’t really bother me. Check out the sell-by date and make sure you finish it well before then—it doesn’t really taste as good after a week or two.

S’well Bento Box

The S’well Bento Box ($29.99) is perfect for those trying to avoid plastics for lunchboxes and food prep, or just for snacks on the go. “This is a good size to use for food when we have parties at the pool. Glass containers are not allowed there,” one shopper said. “I love the see through lid with silicone seals for leak proof transportation, and it’s lightweight. Perfect and pretty!”

ThermoFlask Insulated Food Jars

These ThermoFlask 20 oz Insulated Food Jars ($32.99) are adorable, convenient, and like the Bento Box, made with a stainless steel interior. “I bought these for school lunches and my teacher lunches,” one shopper said. “They definitely keep food warm/cold and the size is perfect for most lunch bags. The price is SO much better than so many out there! I bought 2 sets!”

Genova Yellowfin Tuna

Genova is one of my all-time favorite tuna brands and the Yellowfin Tuna In Olive Oil ($17.99 for six 7 oz cans) is so much cheaper than at my local grocery store. “Flavorful and how it’s tinned in Italy. Drain it, toss with capers and lemon juice. It’s delicious,” one Costco shopper said.

Ito En Golden Oolong Tea

I am obsessed with this Ito En Golden Oolong Tea ($21.99 for 12 bottles)—not only is it a nice clean source of caffeine, but it’s absolutely delicious. “We are big fans of this Golden Tea. We love good coffee and occasionally tea. This is a slightly complex flavor that is not too strong but not too weak. It’s great cold or medium temp. We can’t stop buying them,” one shopper said.

Boursin Cheese

Costco has a three-pack of delicious Boursin cheese (two Garlic & Fine Herbs, one Shallot & Chive) for $9.99. There is no wrong way to enjoy this cheese—it’s ridiculously tasty and versatile. “I love it in scrambled eggs, on a baked potato or baked in stuffed mushrooms,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ellenos Greek Yogurt

I’ve basically tricked my kids into thinking the Ellenos Greek Yogurt is an indulgent dessert, because that’s exactly what it tastes like. They are not low in sugar but we consider them a treat with health benefits when compared to say, a candy bar. “I’m obsessed with these, my husband was hesitant to get them over the organic Kirkland Greek yogurt and our own mix ins. Once he tried one he was hooked!” one Redditor said.

Goodles Mac & Cheese Variety Pack

The Goodles Mac & Cheese Variety Pack ($18.15) is another great fan-favorite Costco item. “The clean ingredients is what pulled me in. They actually taste good and not artificial. The pasta is hearty and the sauce actually taste like cheese. I was expecting some part of it to taste fake based on the macros, but it’s good all around,” one shopper said.

Royal Basmati

Costco has a 20-lb bag of Royal Basmati for just $23.99. “This rice is the best basmati rice I’ve had,” one shopper said. “Fluffy, flavorful and clean. I have been eating Royal for years and was thrilled to see it available at Costco. I ordered a bag for myself and for 2 friends and we are all very happy with this product.”