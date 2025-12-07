Shoppers say these new Costco Christmas finds make gifting, hosting, and celebrating easy.

The holidays are quickly approaching, and Costco is here for it. The warehouse and website are filling up with a wide range of food- and drink-related products, from kitchen gadgets to delicious foods and drinks. What holiday-related products should you pick up on your next Costco run? Here are the 11 best Christmas finds at Costco arriving this week.

Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Collection

Costco So Obsessed shared about the Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Collection bag. “These are so good ❤️💚❤️💚 $14.69 a bag @ghirardelli,” they wrote. “We love those!!” a shopper commented. Another added the bag is a great “stocking stuffers idea.”

Barton’s Holiday Mingle Mix

Costco So Obsessed shared about Barton’s Holiday Mingle Mix, and other shoppers issued warnings. “Warning.. if you buy this bag.. you will eat the entire thing in one sitting. It’s SO GOOD,” one wrote. “Delish,” added another.

New Holiday Starbucks Creamers

Costco So Obsessed shared about new Starbucks creamers. “Caramel macchiato and peppermint creamers at Costco!” they wrote.

Costco So Obsessed shared about Custom Made Meals Bacon, Goat Cheese & Date Dip, the perfect app to serve at your holiday party. “This looks delish! Have you tried it ?” they wrote. “This was so good !!!” writes a follower. “Delish,” added another.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe

Costco Does It Again shared about a new coffee maker, perfect for a gift. “Morning, coffee lovers. Ready to upgrade your cup game? With the Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe bundle you’re getting that sleek machine, the Aeroccino 3 milk-frother, 32 premium capsules and $20 to Nespresso.com—plus for a limited time forty dollars off at Costco. One push, and boom: café-style espresso or full-bodied brew in seconds. Head to Costco and treat yourself — you deserve better coffee, and this deal’s about to make it happen,” they wrote.

A Great Gift for Tea Drinkers

Costco New Deals shared a great tea gift. “Found the perfect gift for tea lovers at Costco 🍵✨This set comes with 2 glass mugs, 2 tea infusers and a variety of teas all for $19.99 such a great and affordable holiday gift idea for teachers, coworkers, teachers lovers , white elephant. I post daily gift ideas we are on day 25 so follow for more,” they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Gourmia Automatic Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker

Costco Guide shared about an ice cream-making gadget, the Gourmia Automatic Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker. “Make soft serve ice cream at home in 30 minutes with this machine at Costco! No pre-freezing required!” they wrote.

Honey Smoked Fish Catch N’ Share

Costco Deals shared about another great app idea. “Create the ultimate holiday spread with the new @honeysmokedfish Catch N’ Share! Available at a Costco near you for a limited time only! Loaded with all your favorites: Honey Smoked Salmon Original Fillet, Lemon & Chive Spread, crispy rice crackers, savory olives, and sweet chocolate-covered cranberries,” they wrote, adding there is “No prep, no stress; just peel and impress at your upcoming parties” and that it is “Perfect for hosting, sharing, or treating yourself!”

Lomi 3 Smart Waste System

Costco Does It Again shared about a new waste system. “Smelly trash is the worst, especially when it’s coming from your kitchen. But with @getlomi‘s Lomi 3 Smart Waste System, you can get rid of the smell AND turn your food scraps into nutrient-rich dirt so everyone wins! Now available from @costco, the Lomi 3 is a quiet, compact machine that takes all your scraps, shells, grounds and more and helps cut food waste up to 80%! Plus, this bundle comes with filters, a cap, and a guide so you’re ready to go right out of the box. Turn your trash into treasure with this Costco exclusive Lomi 3 bunde, now available in-store and online at costco.com,” they wrote.

Veuve Clicquot Rose with Holiday Jacket

Costco So Obsessed shared about Veuve Clicquot Rose with Holiday Jacket for $63.99

So cute with this rose with a holiday jacket and perfect for your next holiday party or nye 🎉 !! Cheers!! 🥂

Cranberry Walnut Loaf with Golden Irish Butter

Costco So Obsessed shared about the latest bread in the bakery. “The cranberry walnut loaf is so good, especially with this new butter @goldenirishbutter yum!” they wrote. “That looks incredible!!!” a follower agreed.