7 Best Costco Deals in the Most Popular Aisles Right Now

‘Tis the season to save at Costco! This month, the warehouse and its website are offering some of the best deals ever in every category, ranging from food and beverages to jewelry and electronics. Basically, you can save big on everything you need for the holidays, including gadgets to help you cook and get ready for guests, food to make, gifts for everyone on your list, and more. We scoured the aisles for the items with the biggest savings. Here are the 7 best Costco deals in the most popular aisles now.

This Dyson Wet and Dry Vacuum Is $230 Off

The Dyson V9 Submarine Extra Wet and Dry Stick Vacuum, which comes with an extra head, is $230 off until December 1, bringing the price down to $329.99. “Wet vac is awesome,” a shopper writes. “Wet vac cleans awesome.”

This Entire Thanksgiving Meal for 8 Is $199.99

The Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner is a meal for eight that includes 28 pounds of food and is perfect if you don’t feel like slaving away in the kitchen. Pre-order before November 14th for delivery between November 5th and November 21st for $199.99 —$70 off. You get so much gourmet food: 5 lbs. All Natural, ABF, Free Range, Amish farm-raised skin-on, netted Turkey Breast, a 3 lb. Tray of Mashed Potatoes, 24 oz. Turkey Gravy, 3 lbs. Tray of Mac and Cheese, 3 lbs. Tray of Sweet Corn, 3 lbs. Tray of Green Bean Casserole, 3 lbs. Tray of St. Claire Dressing/Stuffing, a 20 oz. Pack of Cranberry Relish, 12 Gourmet Dinner Rolls, 2 lbs. Whole Pumpkin Pie, and 2 lbs. Tray of Apple Cobbler. The turkey is pre-brined and ready to roast, while the sides are also ready to heat.

So Much Bling for Hundreds Off

Go bling or go home!. There are lots of diamond pieces on sale, including the Princess Cut 0.73 ctw VS2 Clarity, G Color Diamond 14kt Gold Stud Earrings for $999.99 after $300 off. “As always Costco comes through with amazing prices on gorgeous diamonds!! No one can beat them! Always appraise way higher than what I pay & this is not my first diamond purchase from Costco. Do not hesitate to go for these! Great clarity and colorless they are big enough for those of us who want larger stones but without the larger stone price. Also comes with safety backs. For other diamond earrings that do not have safety backs you can buy them elsewhere but these have them already. Go for it they are awesome all the way around for a gift for someone else or yourself!” writes a shopper. There is also a Round Brilliant 2.00 ctw VS2 Clarity, G Color Diamond 14kt White Gold Eternity Band for $1,999.99 after $500 off.

Coddle Luke Sleeper Sectional with Reversible Chaise and Storage

Coddle sofas are living room furniture designed for functional, super-chic, comfortable living. I have the Coddle Luke in my playroom, and we are all obsessed with it. Costco recently added the Coddle Luke Sleeper Sectional with Reversible Chaise and Storage, a bigger version, and it’s on major sale for $1,499.99, including shipping, handling, and even setup, after $400 off.

Felina Velour Hoodie and Jogger Set

Costco Buys shared about a budget-friendly velour tracksuit. “NEW Felina Velour Hoodie & Jogger Set is at Costco and it’s so soft and cozy! It comes in three colors — deep plum, black, & green — and feels like a luxe upgrade to your everyday loungewear. It’s such a steal at $18.99,” they wrote. Right now it is an extra $4 of, bringing the online price down to $15.99.

An Oprah-Endorsed Popcorn Popper Set

Oprah included Popsmith Popcorn Popper on her Favorite Things list last year, and it’s game-changing for popcorn lovers. Costco has the Starter Kit in your color choice (yellow or cream) for just $129.99 after $60 off through November 15. The set, which includes the 6-quart pot with a multi-layered metal bottom and patented stirrer, also comes with two boxes of kernels. It retails for $229 on the Popsmith website.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

And, a KitchenAid Mixer for $100 Off

The KitchenAid 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer with Attachments and Pouring Shield is $319.99 after $100 off for the holidays in red, silver, or black, and makes a great gift. “This 6 quart mixer comes with lots of attachments, including the flex paddle beater which I use all the time. I really shopped for this item and at Costco you definitely get the most bang for your buck. Costco has the best price and includes an extra attachment so it’s a win/win. I bought mine during a promotion and really scored! The mixer is amazing, but if you’re short on counter space and intend to leave it out on the counter, know that it is tall (make sure it clears your overhead cabinets),” writes a shopper.