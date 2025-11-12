There are so many ways to save at Costco, which is why so many shoppers return week after week to shop for everything from food to electronics and appliances. Every Sunday, Costco sends out a newsletter filled with “this week’s featured items at your local warehouse.” While the deals may vary by location, they are often the same across most places. This week’s newsletter was filled with lots of popular food and drinks on sale now through November 16. Here are the 7 Costco warehouse finds featured in this week’s “Insider Picks.”

Blueberries

If you eat a lot of berries, make sure to stock up on blueberries this week, which can be frozen if you really want to save. The 18-oz cartons are $1.50 off through November 16.

Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup

Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup, 33.8 oz, is a favorite with Costco shoppers. “Delicious and the price is right!” writes a shopper. “I use Kirkland’s maple syrup exclusively – for pancakes, of course, but for baking as a substitute for refined sugar. It is a staple in my house!” another adds. It is “So much better than the fake garbage!” and “Great value for the money.” It is on rare sale this week for $9.99 after $2.60 off.

Nutella Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa

If you plan on baking with Nutella this holiday season, run to Costco. The Nutella Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa, 33.5 oz, 2-Count, is $4 off, limited to 2. This deal is valid through November 23.

Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup, a popular soup at the sandwich chain and also in the Costco deli section, is $2.50 off. Get the 24 oz, 2-Count, on sale through November 23.

Jarlsberg Swiss-Style Cheese

Another cooking essential on sale? Jarlsberg Swiss-Style Cheese. Get the bagged cheese for $4.25 off per package. My mom buys this kind of cheese when it’s on sale and freezes it for future use. This promo runs until December 1.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kettle & Fire Beef Bone Broth

Shoppers love Kettle & Fire Beef Bone Broth. The 16.9 oz, 6-Count is $4.50 off. This deal is valid through November 23. “This broth is made with 100% grass-fed & finished beef bones AND packed with 19g of protein per serving…I’m OBSESSED! 💪🏻 Made with organic veggies, herbs, and spices, this beef bone broth is great for making every meal nourishing and delicious! It’s the pantry staple I rely on for everything — a cozy sip when I need a reset!” Costco Buys shared in a recent post.

Kirkland Signature Wild Cooked Dungeness Crab Sections

Kirkland Signature Wild Cooked Dungeness Crab Sections is a whopping $15 off, but only from November 14 through November 16.