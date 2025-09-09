11 Best Costco Deals to Score for September

Costco has so many great sales going this month, not to mention the celebration of thirty years of the Kirkland Signature private label. The warehouse chain prides itself on extremely competitive prices year-round, but the seasonal sales are always something to look forward to as we head into fall and winter. So what are people raving about right now, and stocking up on? From snacks and drinks to cleaning products and hearty fall comfort food, here are 11 of the best Costco deals to score for September.

Mila Pork Xiao Long Bao

Costco has one of the best deals for Mila Pork Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings you can get: 150 dumplings for just $69.99, down from $99.99. “Quick and easy to steam, and relatively delicious with the right set of dipping sauces. I can’t really find these anywhere else that matches in price, taste, and ease so this is my go-to for xiao long bao,” one member said.

Full Thread Greek Saffron Jar

Shoppers can get the Full Thread Greek Saffron 14 Gram Jar for $59.99 down from $79.99 in September. “Its quality is really good. Each saffron thread is really long and full of aroma. I have stopped buying any other saffron,” one customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nongshim Tonkotsu Ramen Bowl

The fan-favorite Nongshim Tonkotsu Ramen Bowl is on sale for $10.39 down from $13.99 and perfect for cold fall nights. “Although it’s only noodles with a few dried scallions and sliced garlic along with flavor packet and spicy sauce, this ramen bowl is seriously good!” one Costco shopper said. “I’m addicted to its flavor. I typically add some brisket or some chicken to mine so I can get protein, but it’s so good I drink the remaining broth.”

PediaSure Kids Shake

Now is the time to stock up on PediaSure with OptiGRO Plus Kids Shake (on sale for $34.99) before the usual round of winter illnesses kick in. “My boys are 14 and they love this stuff. They use it as a small protein boost in the morning. This is their preferred out of all the shakes available,” one shopper said.

FITCRUNCH Protein Bars

FITCRUNCH Protein Bars are on sale for $17.29, down from $22.99. “Awesome! I don’t believe you can find a better-tasting protein bar with less sugar! We are now hooked… a must-have in our pantry!” one Costco shopper said.

San Pellegrino Melograno & Arancia

The San Pellegrino Italian Sparkling Drink in Melograno & Arancia flavor is on sale for $18.99 down from $23.99. “I really, really like these so buy by the case. Tasty and refreshing! Simple. Natural ingredients!!” one Costco customer said.

Dawn Professional Dish Detergent

Costco has a one gallon jug of Dawn Professional Dish Detergent on sale for $15.79 down from $18.99. “This is a great dishwashing detergent,” one member shared. “It does not irritate my very sensitive skin. If it’s good enough for ducks in oil spills then I know it will handle grease and food spots in our kitchen.”

ZOA Energy Drink

The ZOA Energy Drink Variety Pack (White Peach, Frosted Grape, and Tropical Punch) is on sale right now for $18.99 down from $25.99. “These are the best ever!! Favorite energy drink on the market,” one happy Costco shopper said.

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Costco has the Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner in Lavender on sale for $9.79, down from $12.49. “THE Best Cleaning and smelling product for floors and every other surface!!! Love it. I buy 2 bottles at a time to ensure I don’t run out,” one member raved.

Swiffer Duster Heavy Duty Dusting Kit

This is an amazing deal: The Swiffer Duster Heavy Duty Dusting Kit, 1 Handle + 17 Refills is on sale for $15.99 down from $19.99. “Have loved Swiffer products since the first time I saw them demonstrated. First the floor products followed by the dusters. My life is easier and my home cleaner because of them!!” one Costco shopper said.

Golden Island Pork Snack Bites

Golden Island Pork Snack Bites, Korean Barbecue are on sale for $16.99 down from $21.99. “Packed it for son’s snack and some teachers asked to have some. This thing is addictive,” one Redditor said. “I just bought these today. They are good. A bit sweet but very tender,” another commented.