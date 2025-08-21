In case you didn’t know, Costco’s “NEXT” offers member-only value with brands beyond what you’ll find in your local warehouse. And the deals are so good, you must be a Costco member to access them. A batch of new products and deals dropped today, and we have the inside scoop on them. Here are the 11 best Costco deals from the fresh “What’s Next” drop.

NordicTrack X24 Treadmill

Costco sells many NordicTrack items but saves some of the best for Next. The X24 Treadmill, delivered and installed, is selling for $2,999.99, which usually retails for $4,000.

Jupiter Bike Defiant ST Fat Tire Folding Electric Bike

Looking for a high-quality E-bike? The Jupiter Bike Defiant ST Fat Tire Folding Electric Bike is $1,349.99 delivered after $250 off. The bike sells for $1,999.00 on the brand’s website, so this is a steal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

IQBAR Plant Protein Bars

Starting today, August 19, take $3 off IQBAR Plant Protein Bars. This applies to the 12-Count bars only, but there are lots of flavors to choose from, including Salted Caramel Chip, Chocolate Mint Chip, Chocolate Sea Salt, and Peanut Butter Chip.

Nomatic 20L Backpack

Nomatic, “functional gear for life on the move,” is also going on sale today. The popular 20L backpack is just $139.99 delivered after $60 off, and the travel bag is also 30 percent off.

Yardistry Gazebo Bundles

Select 12′ x 14′ Installed and DIY Gazebo Bundles from Yardistry are also marked down starting today. Take an additional $500 off the already unbeatable deals.

Dearfoams Women’s Fireside Greta Genuine Shearling Clog With Taping

There are lots of Dearfoams items for less at Costco Next, including the Women’s Fireside Greta Genuine Shearling Clog With Taping. Starting today you can get the UGG-like slippers for $49.99 delivered.

Fit Crunch Delights Protein Bars Pumpkin Spice Muffin

If you are shopping for niche food items, try Costco Next first. Starting today, you can order a box of Fit Crunch Delights Protein Bars Pumpkin Spice Muffin for $9.99 after $3.50 off.

PÜR Beauty, Pure & Simple

Another brand to stock up on at Costco Next? PÜR Beauty, Pure & Simple. Take an additional 20% off kits when you order on the website.

Lorex 4K Fusion Wired NVR System with Two 4K Dual Lens Smart Security Lighting Cameras

Amp up your security and save big with this Lorex 4K Fusion Wired NVR System with Two 4K Dual Lens Smart Security Lighting Cameras. The set is $399.99 after $120 off, starting today.

Baggallini Carryall Packable Backpack

Another hot brand on Cost Next? Baggallini. While you can choose from many designer items, the Carryall Packable Backpack is just $55.99 delivered, with shipping included on orders over $74.

Gorilla Playsets Navigator Swing Set

Playsets are a significant financial investment. Costco eases the blow a little with the Gorilla Playsets Navigator Swing Set, $2,699.99 delivered and installed.