Costco offers the best everyday deals on everything from name-brand electronics to Kirkland Signature-branded food, beverages, and paper products. The warehouse is also the gift that keeps giving in the sense that it constantly lowers prices on unbeatable deals. What is getting cheaper this week? Here are the 11 best Costco deals with “new lower prices” this week.

Kirkland Signature Favorites Candy Variety Bag

Kirkland Signature Favorites Candy Variety bag is filled with 5.6 pounds of candy, including Kit Kat, Snickers, M&M’s Peanut Chocolate, Twix, M&M’s Milk Chocolate, Milky Way, Reese’s, Peanut Butter Cup, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar, Butterfinger, and Almond Joy. It is perfect for stocking your Halloween bowl. Right now, get it for $23.99 online.

Greenworks 24V Brushless 1/2″ 310 in/lbs Drill Kit & 24V Jig Saw

Greenworks 24V Brushless 1/2″ 310 in/lbs Drill Kit & 24V Jig Saw recently got a price improvement of $30 off, now $119.99 through 10/26. The set comes with two 2Ah Batteries, a charger, a belt clip, 8 8-piece bit set, and a storage bag.

KONG Classic Dog Toys

This set of three KONG Classic Dog Toys, a favorite with pet owners, is now just $14.99. “These toys are classic and very well made. I love the rubber ball because it travels in a yard with grass so much better than a tennis ball and it is durable. My only complaint would be that these toys tend to be red and a lot of dogs are color blind. Sometimes my puppy looses these toys when I throw them and I think it may be because he didn’t see where it landed and can’t see the color. I do like to fill the odd shaped one with peanut butter to give my puppy a treat that ties him up for a couple minutes. He loves it!” endorses a shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Samsung Music Frame HW-LS60D Dolby Atmos Smart Speaker

The Samsung Music Frame HW-LS60D Dolby Atmos Smart Speaker, $329.99, is a great holiday gift idea. Now through the end of the year, get it with a bonus $50 Costco Shop Card

Valid 10/15/25 through 12/31/25. Shop card will be mailed within 4-6 weeks after purchase. “Quality sound, easy to set up, easy to fool your husband into thinking all it is is a frame for a picture he likes and then watch him walk past it a million times before he finally realizes the old sound system isn’t there. The only thing I don’t like is that the sound controls on the right are on the back and difficult to see,” writes a shopper.

IRIS 12.9 Quart Buckle Up Storage Bin, 6-pack

Get organized with IRIS 12.9 Quart Buckle Up Storage Bin, 6-pack, $19.99 after $5 off through 10/27. “This 6-pack 12.9 qt. storage bins arrived quickly, well packaged and in perfect condition. Just what I was hoping for in size (larger than a regular shoe box) and the easy buckle clasps/handles. The bins are made of a lighter-weight plastic than some other brands of storage bins this size but they are doable for my needs. I’m happy with my purchase and the quick and easy transaction thru Costco,” writes a shopper.

Coca-Cola Mini

This box of Coca-Cola Mini, 7.5 fl oz, 30-count, is now $16.39. “Love Coca Cola and these mini cans keep me from indulging too much. Perfect size for a quick thirst quench,” writes a shopper.

Costco lowered the price of the Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning. The bottle of designer perfume is just $95.99, $4 less than last month. And, if you can find it in the store, the perfume is an even better buy.

Manuka Health UMF 20+ (MGO 850+) Raw Manuka Honey

Manuka Health UMF 20+ (MGO 850+) Raw Manuka Honey 8.8 oz is just $69.99. “Powerful and effective Manuka honey from a trusted brand. My mom used to have a constant cough for several months after having Covid and Pneumonia and this was the ONLY thing that helped it go away completely,” writes a shopper.

General Mills, Cheerios Cereal

General Mills, Cheerios Cereal, 20.35 oz, comes with two boxes for $6.69. “Always fresh, and cannot beat the price!” writes a shopper.

Kohler Simplice Pull-down Kitchen Faucet

Planning a kitchen update? Costco sells some great must-buys, like this Kohler Simplice Pull-down Kitchen Faucet, now $219.99. “This is a great faucet. This is actually my 3rd time purchasing this faucet for the 3 different sinks in our house. I think it is great. It looks nice and the spray feature is great. We actually have the handle in the front instead of the side and it works great to not make such a water mess on the counter,” writes a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Extra-Large Absorbent Pads

Kirkland Signature Extra-Large Absorbent Pads, 30 in L X 23 in W, 100-count, are now just $19.99. “I love these doggy pads for my baby. We keep several in the car, diaper bag, purse for on the go changes. I don’t want to soil the removable changing pads that come with my diaper bag. I just lay these dog pads down on public changing tables, friends’ floors, change the baby, wrap everything up, and toss it in the trash can. Easy peasy and no germs. I even use them at home on top of her changing pad so I don’t have to clean her changing pad as much. They are great for single use, but we use the ones at home about 5 times each (unless baby soils it earlier). I recommend these to all my parent friends,” writes a shopper.