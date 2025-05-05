7 Best "Costco Favorites" From This Month

Like any other retail store, Costco keeps a close eye on what members are spending their hard-earned money on, and frequently groups those items so shoppers can look up what's hot this month. From protein shakes to paper towels, customers are voting with their wallets for what their absolute favorite items are right now—both Kirkland Signature products and big name brands. Here are seven of the best Costco favorites members are raving about so far this month.

Fairlife Nutrition Plan Chocolate Protein Shake

Costco shoppers love the Fairlife Nutrition Plan Chocolate Protein Shakes ($38.99), each with 30 g of protein per shake. "These are the best protein shakes I've ever had!" one shopper said. "I've been using this product for several years. It is perfect for those of us who have trouble getting enough protein each day due to serving size issues or limited capacity (bariatric surgery). It doesn't have an off flavor like many of the protein products on the market," another commented.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Breakfast Blend K-Cup Pod

The Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Breakfast Blend K-Cup Pods ($41.99) are a must-have item, members say. "Excellent quality and price for organic coffee pods," one shopper wrote in the reviews. "Been using the dark roast for years, pacific bold. I think its called. Best value in coffee pods there," one Redditor shared.

Universal Bakery Organic Paleo Bars

Shoppers love the Universal Bakery Organic Paleo Bars ($11.99). "I tried these bars while looking for a healthy paleo snack. These are delicious and easy to carry along. You will love them!" one member wrote. "Tasty, low-sodium, organic snack bar. And, as other reviewers have mentioned, these are very filling," another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice

The Kirkland Signature Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice ($23.99) is fantastic value for money, shoppers say. "I didn't realize how much 25 lbs was. It was delivered in excellent condition for food storage," one member said. "Absolutely love this rice! And the aroma is amazing," another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels

The Kirkland Signature Paper Towels ($23.99) are bestsellers for good reason. "They are very good paper towels. I especially like the half sheet option. They do a great job soaking up spills. They are a good value for the money," one shopper wrote. "We only use the Kirkland brand paper towels. They don't disappoint!" another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Organic Ground Saigon Cinnamon

Shoppers love the Kirkland Signature Organic Ground Saigon Cinnamon ($19.99). "I put cinnamon in my smoothie every morning. I like that it's organic and I like having a nice supply," one shopper said. "Excellent and rich flavor. Good consistency and can be used in hot or cold beverages without becoming 'muddy,'" another commented.

Lea & Perrins, Worcestershire Sauce

Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce ($10.49) is another delicious must-have item for Costco shoppers. "L & P Worcestershire sauce is the best all around umami delivering sauce available," one member said. "The mixture of spices and other ingredients to include anchovies, which in itself is an umami delivering ingredient are fantastic. Also the sauce is fermented unlike other sauces."