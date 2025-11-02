11 Best Costco Finds in the “What’s New” Section This Week

Costco is my favorite store on the planet. If there were only one place I could shop for the rest of my life, the warehouse would be it. Where else can you buy everything from groceries to major appliances, clothing, and jewelry? One of the things I love about the store? There is a constant influx of new items. You are missing out if you aren’t checking the store or website frequently. Luckily, I am here to report on the latest and most fantastic items. Here are the 11 best Costco finds in the “What’s New” section.

This Gourmet Ice Cream and Frozen Drink Maker

The Gourmia 2 Quart Automatic Soft Serve Ice Cream and Frozen Drink Maker, $199.99, is a crowd pleaser. “I’ve really enjoyed using the Gourmia Soft Serve and Frozen Drink Maker. What I like most is that you don’t have to freeze a bowl the night before it cools on its own, and in about half an hour you’ve got soft serve, slushies, or even a milkshake. The texture control is cool because everyone in my family likes their ice cream a little different. The built-in topping dispenser is fun for adding sprinkles or fudge, and cleanup is surprisingly easy. It’s not something I use every single day, but when I do, it makes dessert feel special,” one says.

A Variety Pack of Luxury Vanilla Extract

Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract, Around the World Gift Pack, 4-pack, is the best gift for any chef. It comes with 2 oz. Mexican Pure Vanilla Extract, 2 oz. Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract, 2 oz. Ugandan Pure Vanilla Extract, and 2 oz. Papua New Guinea Pure Vanilla Extract. All products have a three year shelf life. Get the set for $39.99.

Kewpie Mayonnaise

Kewpie Mayonnaise, $7.49, has a cult following. The umami-style mayo is popular in Asia. “Kewpie is much bigger now! Love this mayo! Now I love it twice as much!” wrote a Redditor after finding the product at Costco.

Fiji Water

If you are a water snob, pick up a case of FIJI Natural Artesian Water, 11.15 fl oz, 24-count, for $19.99. “The order arrived in tact and quickly. Hey Costco, Great job! Thank you,” writes a shopper. “Great tasting water,” a second adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A Luxurious New Pots and Pans Set

If you are on the market for a luxurious pots and pans set, Costco is the place to shop. Get the Caraway 10-piece Cast Iron Cookware Set for $799.99. It includes a 12″ Skillet, Sauce Pan, Dutch Oven, Brasier, and Grill Pan.

Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Collection

Costco is a great resource for all your gourmet chocolate cravings. Get the Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Collection, 16.2 oz. Bag, for $19.99 with a two-bag minimum. Ghirardelli squares are crafted with care using high-quality ingredients and are certified kosher.

Yankee Candle Small Tumbler Candle Set

Shoppers are going wild over the Yankee Candle Small Tumbler Candle Set, 6-pack, $29.99 and $10 less at the store. Costco New Deals shared about it in a recent post. “These smell amazing!! How cute are these to include in a gift basket this is such a great deal!! And do you notice I’m shaking slit 🤣🤣🤣 that’s me after drinking the new caramel mocha freeze. Too much caffeine and sugar lol,” they wrote.

Stove Top Stuffing in Bulk

It’s stuffing season! Get six boxes of Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Turkey for $9.59, and you will be set for the year. It is made with real turkey broth. Just add water and butter or margarine.

SPAM Variety Gift Set

I love this SPAM Variety Gift Set, 9 Tins With Slicer, for $64.99. It is a great gift for anyone who loves the canned meat. The set includes 36 oz. SPAM® 25% Less Sodium 12 oz. (3 pc) (USA), 36 oz. SPAM® Teriyaki 12 oz. (3 pc) (USA), 36 oz. SPAM® Jalapeno 12 oz. (3 pc) (USA), and SPAM® Branded Slicer

A Sheepskin Rug

I always buy my sheepskin rugs at Costco. If you can’t find them at the store, get this Shop Windward Quad Shorn Sheepskin Rug for $149.99 in white or gray. It is crafted from New Zealand sheepskin, tanned in New Zealand, and finished in Thailand.

Blackstone 28″ XL Griddle with Hardcover Bundle

If you have been holding out on splurging on a Blackstone grill, now is the time to take the plunge. The Blackstone 28″ XL Griddle with Hardcover Bundle dropped to $299.99. It comes with a protective hard cover and 28″ Griddle Cover to protect your griddle top between uses..