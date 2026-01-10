These Costco picks are high in protein and fiber to help keep you full while you lose weight.

If you are trying to lose weight, Costco is a great place to shop for groceries. Not only does the warehouse carry an abundance of fresh meat, fish, poultry, and produce, but it also has a wide selection of food and beverages to fuel your workouts and support weight-loss goals. What should you throw in your cart if you want to drop pounds this year? According to Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, there are a few things you need to take into consideration. The first is finding foods high in protein. “Protein keeps you full longer, reduces overeating later in the day, and preserves lean muscle during weight loss,” she says. Next, you want to fill your body with fibrous foods, such as berries, oats, and vegetables, to slow digestion. “Helps regulate blood sugar and appetite,” she says. Finally, stick to items that are low in added sugar and minimally processed, “fewer empty calories that don’t satisfy hunger,” she says. Here are the 9 best Costco foods for weight loss in the new year.

Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Nonfat Yogurt

One of Collingwood’s top picks is Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Nonfat Yogurt. It is a “protein-rich dairy option that keeps you full and supports muscle maintenance,” she says. “I also love the Chobani 20-gram protein individual cups.”

Safe Catch Ahi Tuna

Collingwood recommends several canned foods for weight loss. One is Safe Catch Ahi Tuna. “High-protein, low-mercury tuna,” she says. It is ideal for salads or bowls, and it can be stored in your pantry.

Wild Planet Wild Pacific Sardines

Another great canned food for weight loss? Wild Planet Wild Pacific Sardines. It is protein- and omega-3-rich, great for satiety and heart health.

Nurri Protein Milkshakes

There are many protein shakes available at Costco, but some are healthier than others. One of Collingwood’s favorites? Nurri Protein Milkshakes. “Convenient high-protein shake to curb cravings between meals,” she says.

RX Bars

Protein bars can either be filled with processed ingredients that aren’t good for you, or made the healthy way. RX Bars are the latter. “Real-food ingredient protein bars with fiber to help keep you full,” says Collingwood.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Frozen Organic Berries

Frozen Organic Berries, either Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand, Nature’s Path, or any other organic options, are also must-buys. “Fiber-rich and no added sugar, great for smoothies and oatmeal,” she says.

Rolled Oats

Another item Collingwood recommends buying in bulk if you want to lose weight? Rolled Oats. “High-fiber whole grain for breakfast bowls that keep hunger down,” she says.

Frozen Salmon or Chicken Breasts

Frozen salmon or chicken breasts are a great item to keep in your freezer for weeknight meals. “Easy lean protein for balanced meals,” she says. She recommends Kirkland Signature or name brands like Trident Seafoods.

Kirkland Signature Chunk Chicken Breast

And, another canned item that can come in handy when you need a serving of protein? Kirkland Signature Chunk Chicken Breast. “Lean protein with minimal fat,” she said, noting that both are ideal for quick meals.