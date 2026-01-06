6 Best Costco New Arrivals in the Grocery Section This January

These buzzy new Costco groceries are already getting shoppers excited this January.

The new year is here! We are almost a week into 2026, and it officially feels like the holidays are over, as kids returned to school this week. Costco is dropping some exciting new products that feel very fresh and current. What are the most highly hyped items in the new arrivals section? Here are the 6 best new Costco new arrivals in the grocery section this January.

Chocovia Pink Chocolate with Strawberry & Kadaif Dubai Style

What’s in Your Cart and Costco Deals shared about Chocovia Pink Chocolate with Strawberry & Kadaif Dubai Style. “I was excited to see this because I love strawberry! It practically flew into my cart! 🛒It was basically strawberry chocolate. There was a slight crunch from the kadaif but the center didn’t have filling like a pistachio Dubai chocolate,” they wrote.

Cuisine Innovation Crispy Wontons with Braised Birria Beef

Costco New shared about Cuisine Innovation Crispy Wontons with Braised Birria Beef. “New 👀 crispy wontons with birria at Costco!!! I am a birria lover!! So I’m going to have to try them!!! 😲,” they wrote. “Yummy! Oh looks so delicious!” commented a follower. Another, who has already tried it confirmed that “they are, they’re delicious.”

New Deli Platters

Costco New shared about new platter options at the Costco Deli. “Did you know you can order platters in the deli at Costco? They have shrimp cocktail platter , fruit meat and cheese, sandwich and chicken salad croissants they all look amazing and would be perfect for any occasion which ones are worth grabbing ?” they wrote.

Brownie Walnut Pie

Costco Hot Finds shared about a new dessert in the bakery: Brownie Walnut Pie. “Pour yourself a glass of milk because there’s a new brownie pie in the Costco bakery!!” they wrote. “This is a chocolate lovers dream!!” a follower commented. “Sold!! Warm it up with some ice cream on top, delicious!” added another. The large pie costs $21.

Binggrae Samanco Waffle Cone Ice Cream Sandwiches

Costco Buys shared about a new dessert in the freezer section. “Binggrae Samanco Waffle Cone Ice Cream Sandwiches made me do a double take when I spotted them in the freezer! ❄️ These fish shaped treats have that soft waffle cone exterior with creamy ice cream inside, and this 12-count variety box comes with a mix of chocolate, strawberry, and classic red bean flavors so everyone gets a favorite 😍 They are fun, nostalgic, and honestly just a really good freezer staple to have on hand for dessert or a sweet snack,” they wrote. Get the box for $14.99.

Urban Factory Mini Chicken Buffarolls

Costco Buys shared about a new appetizer. “Urban Factory Mini Chicken Buffarolls are at Costco and these are SUCH a fun freezer grab when you want something crispy and snacky without overthinking it 😋 Buffalo-style chicken with celery, onion, and carrots all wrapped up in golden mini rolls that cook up perfectly in the air fryer or oven. Great for game days, quick apps, or those “what should I make?” nights 🌶️ $12.99,” they wrote.