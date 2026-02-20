These are the best Costco groceries to buy mid-February.

Have you been to Costco recently? There are so many fantastic food and beverage finds hitting the warehouse aisles this month, and all my favorite influencers have been busy sharing them. What should you shop for in the second half of February? Here are the 11 best Costco groceries to buy mid-February.

Tartufi Jimmy Truffle & Cheese Sauce

Costco So Obsessed shared about Tartufi Jimmy Truffle & Cheese Sauce. “Truffle and cheese sauce yes please perfect for any pasta!” they wrote. “That pasta sauce sounds good,” a shopper agreed.

Mila Pork Soup Dumplings

Costco So Obsessed shared about one of my favorite products, Mila Pork Soup Dumplings.

“Delicious soup Dumplings 🥟 on sale for lunar new year 🧧 @eat.mila did you pick some up??” she captioned a post. “Love these!!” one shopper commented. “Delish,” added another.

Chickapea Pasta

Costco So Obsessed shared about a new find from Chickapea Pasta. “If you’re in the LA region or Hawaii, run to the pasta aisle! @chickapeapasta just dropped a 3-Pack of their best-selling Creamy Garlic One Pot Meal and it’s a total game changer for quick and nutritious weeknight dinners. High-protein Penne in a cheesy, garlicky cream sauce, 15g protein and 4g fiber per serving! 12 minutes from box to bowl – just add your choice of milk and butter,” she wrote. “Gluten-Free, Kosher, and Women-Owned! 🫶 These are exclusive to Costco LA and Hawaii for a limited time, so grab a few boxes for the pantry before they’re gone.”

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Costco So Obsessed shared that the Cinnamon Coffee Cake is back in the bakery. “Are you a fan of the cinnamon coffee cake at Costco? $9.99 there’s plenty of cinnamon swirl inside and it’s great with coffee. It also freezes well too,” they captioned the post.

Sun Tropics Thai Sticky Rice

Costco So Obsessed also shared about Sun Tropics Thai Sticky Rice. “All you need are some ripe mangos and if you want condensed milk 🥭 🍚 yum @suntropics,” they captioned a post. “It is super good,” a follower confirmed. “I can confirm, this is yummy!!” another added.

Shine Muscat Green Grapes

Costco Hot Buys shared about Shine Muscat Green Grapes. “Have you tried the Shine Muscat green grapes yet? It was my first time seeing it at my Costco so I had to try it! I’m not sure if all Shine Muscat grapes are like this but these were soft but very juicy and sweet. I’ve been enjoying the crunchy green grapes not sure if this is worth the premium price. What do you think?” she wrote.

BigBroKing Rice Chips

Costco Twins shared about a new snack. “New Costco snack alert! BigBroKing Rice Chips just hit Costco, and they’re already a favorite worldwide. These are premium glutinous rice chips coated in rich crab and salted egg yolk flavor — crispy, savory, and seriously addictive. The combo sounds unexpected, but once you try it, you’ll get it. You get a huge 15-pack, individually wrapped, zero trans fats, and they’re perfect for school lunches, road trips, or snacking at home,” they wrote.

Levels Protein Powder

Costco Deals shared about Levels Protein powder. “BIG 80-SERVING PROTEIN BAG JUST HIT COSTCO PNW. Levels Vanilla Bean Whey Protein 5.64 lb is now at Costco in the PNW and is made with simple, real ingredients and no artificial junk,” they wrote, adding that each serving has 24 grams of protein. “80 SERVINGS in one club-size bag = serious value for shakes, recovery, or daily protein goals! Only $59.99!”

Chi Forest Milk Tea

Costco Deals shared about Chi Forest Milk Tea. ”Milk tea lovers… this one’s BIG. @chiforest Milk Tea is officially at Costco for the FIRST time in the U.S.! Find them exclusively ONLY at Northern California Costco locations in a Costco-sized pack! This 15-pack comes in two crave-worthy options: 🌸 Jasmine Milk Tea: fragrant, smooth, and richly tea-forward 🍯 Brown Sugar Milk Tea: bold, creamy, and rich with deep brown sugar notes. Tastes just like freshly made milk tea from your favorite shop… but no lines, no waiting! Perfectly ready to drink anytime, anywhere! Run to your local NorCal Costco and grab a box while it lasts!” they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Double Chocolate Mint Sundae

Costco Buys shared about a new food court item. “This NEW Double Chocolate Mint Sundae is at Costco and it is NOT playing around! Mint ice cream layered with cookie crumbles and rich chocolate sauce all stacked up in that clear cup so you can see every swirl 😍 The mint and chocolate combo is tasty, refreshing, and extra chocolatey in the best way. And yes… it’s a full 790 calories of pure food court chaos and I’m fully committed 😂 If you love mint chip energy but want it leveled up with sauce and crunch, this is your sign to grab a spoon and go for it!” they wrote about the $2.99 item.

Hola Churros

She also shared about Hola Churros. “This box comes with 50 cinnamon sugar churros that crisp up beautifully and are perfect for sharing, dipping, or serving as an easy dessert everyone gets excited about 😍 (25.99)” she wrote.