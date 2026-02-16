11 Best New Costco Groceries Coming to Shelves Mid-February

11 new Costco groceries members are grabbing in mid-February.

Costco shoppers have plenty to look forward to this month with the launch of several new products, plus the return of fan-favorite items. From coffee to breakfast burritos, cleaning staples to energy drinks, the mega warehouse chain has lots to offer members in February. If you’re planning a Costco haul soon and want inspiration for new gems, these products will not disappoint. Here are 11 of the best new Costco groceries hitting shelves right now.

Jose’s Vanilla Nut Whole Bean Coffee

Jose’s Vanilla Nut Whole Bean Coffee is back in stock and fans are thrilled. “Our favorite coffee by far! We have tried others over the years but always come back to this one!” one shopper said.

Sugar-Free Red Bull

Costco shoppers can grab a 24-count box of Sugar-Free Red Bull Energy Drink now. “We like sugar free red bull but it’s rarely available at Costco stores. By being able to order at Costco online in a case size, it saves us a lot of time and money having it delivered right to our door in just 2-days,” one shopper said.

C4 Sport Pre-Workout, Hawaiian Punch

C4 Sport Pre-Workout, Hawaiian Punch is now available at Costco. ”

Every scoop delivers 200mg of hard-hitting caffeine for the explosive energy C4 is known for,” the brand says. “Next, we combined 2g of CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine, Creatine, Arginine, and BetaPower® Betaine to hit every rep with enhanced muscular endurance. Finally, the addition of critical electrolytes and key minerals are the fuel that power elite hydration.”

Main St Bistro’s Creamy Hash & Corned Beef

Main St Bistro‘s Creamy Hash & Corned Beef with Horseradish Sauce is in Costco now through the end of March, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day and Easter! This savory dish is made with russet potatoes, corned beef and a white-cheddar horseradish sauce for a quick and delicious meal.

Del Real Foods Bean & Cheese Pupusas

Del Real Foods Bean & Cheese Pupusas are now available at select Costco locations across the Midwest. These delicious snacks are stuffed with savory beans, melty cheese, and wrapped in a gluten-free masa shell. Each serving delivers 10g of protein and heats up in just minutes, for an easy, satisfying meal.

Del Real Foods Queso con Rajas Pupusas

Del Real Foods Queso con Rajas Pupusas are now available at select Costco locations across the Bay Area and Los Angeles. Filled with creamy Monterey Jack cheese and mild green chiles, this vegetarian option delivers 11g of protein per serving and draws inspiration from traditional flavors.

Antico Pizza Napoletana

Antico Pizza Napoletana is launching in more than 80 Costco stores in the Southeast region this month. I recently tried the brand and was blown away at the quality—the crust is one of the best frozen options I’ve ever had. Definitely stock up if you’re lucky enough to be close to a Costco that carries it.

Red’s Chicken Sausage Egg Scramble Burrito

Red’s Chicken Sausage Egg Scramble Burrito is now available at Costco in Texas, the Midwest, Bay Area, Southeast and San Diego. This breakfast burrito is made with chicken sausage seasoned with a special spice blend, fluffy cage-free scrambled eggs, roasted breakfast potatoes, peppers, slow kettle-cooked pinto beans, and a creamy three-cheese blend—all wrapped in a freshly baked tortilla.

Red’s Chicken Sausage Egg’Wich

Red’s Chicken Sausage Egg’Wich is available at Costco locations in the Midwest. This breakfast sandwich is reinvented to be gluten-free and keto-friendly, using two fluffy cage-free egg patties in place of bread, layered with seasoned chicken sausage and melty cheese.

Finish Jet-Dry Ultra Dishwasher Rinse Aid

Shoppers can now get the Finish Jet-Dry Ultra Dishwasher Rinse Aid in a nice large container. “Great product for a great value. Works very well; dishes come out spot free and sparking every time,” one member said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Extra-Large Absorbent Pads

Kirkland Signature Extra-Large Absorbent Pads are back—it looks like Costco reformulated the pads to be thinner, which works for some dogs but not for all. “These puppy training pads are a large size and at a better price than other stores. And a 100 quantity!” one shopper said.