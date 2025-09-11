7 Best Costco Imported Finds on Shelves This Month

One of my favorite things about shopping at Costco is the huge variety of imported grocery items on offer at prices so good you’d be silly to buy them elsewhere. The chain is known for excellent quality for Kirkland Signature items made overseas, and even the big name brands are available at highly competitive prices. If you’re planning to stock up on your next shopping trip, there are certain products you absolutely need to grab—here are seven of the best Costco imported finds on shelves this month.

Kirkland Signature Walkers Premium Shortbread Selection

Kirkland Signature Walkers Premium Shortbread Selection ($28.99) is imported from Scotland and the perfect buttery cookie to enjoy with a hot drink during cold weather. “I bought this tin of Walkers Shortbread Cookies online at Costco.com as a thank you gift for our veterinary clinic at Christmas time 2024, and they were a huge hit,” one shopper shared. “They were half gone within 20 minutes as we waited for our kitty’s health checkup. The staff even wrote me a thank you card with over 20 signatures, and handed it to me when I was leaving. I highly recommend these cookies, as they are a classic and a great deal at Costco.”

Kirkland Signature Imported French Brie

The Kirkland Signature Imported French Brie is a fan-favorite item for good reason—this imported cheese cannot be beat for taste, quality, and value. “Been buying this for years. It’s actually very good. All the time. I don’t buy any other Brie which is my favorite. Good with caviar, too,” one shopper said.

Carr’s Table Water Crackers

Carr’s Table Water Crackers were a staple grocery item for us growing up in England, and I’m thrilled Costco has such a good deal on them: Just $14.99 for six packages. “Fresh and tasty, not overwhelming flavor. These crackers are perfect with a variety of toppings or just plain as a quick snack. And the 6-pack assortment is a great value,” one member said.

Boursin Gourmet Cheese

Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs + Shallot & Chive Gourmet Cheese is imported from France (and Canada for the North American market) and Costco’s three-pack is a must-have item. “Honestly tried Boursin for the first time and HOLY MOLY is it good,” one Redditor said. “Also a single box of this at Fred Meyer is $10, but Costco a 3-pack is normally $10 (I think) but currently on sale for just $6.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Full Thread Greek Saffron

Saffron is expensive no matter where you buy it, which makes the Full Thread Greek Saffron 14 Gram Jar a must-have item on sale right now for $59.99 down from $79.99. “Bought this Saffron a few times. Top quality, great taste and color. Stores well in the same glass jar. Had it for 15 months in the refrigerator,” one Costco member said.

La Grande Galette French Butter Cookies

Costco’s La Grande Galette French Butter Cookies ($74.99) are another delicious French treat. “I am French and so happy that we can buy those in America. They also make the best gift,” one happy shopper said. “The best cookies, hard to find at a reasonable price until I found them at Costco online. Great price per box and they arrived within a few days of the order. Thank you!” another commented in the reviews.

Fattoria Della Piana Pecorino Calabrese Cheese

Lucky Costco shoppers can pick up a four pound wheel of delectable Fattoria Della Piana Pecorino Calabrese Cheese for just $79.99, imported from Italy’s southern Calabria region. “We travel to Italy most years and Pecorino cheese is our absolute favorite,” one excited member said. “We usually carry home 5 kilos of Pecorino because we could not buy it here. This cheese is just like what we get in Italy. I hope Costco will continue to offer us this amazing cheese. I just ordered my 2nd one. They will last. It is wonderful with jam or just as is. It truly makes our meals extra special.”