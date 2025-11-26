Costco is bringing the savings this holiday season. After a year of inflationary and tariff-driven price pressures, the warehouse is finding ways to help customers save through sales and price drops. Most of them are temporary, so you need to jump on them now. What should you shop for this week, from holiday decor and gifts to food and drinks for everyone? Here are the 11 best Costco items with big price drops right now.

A 7.5-Food Flocked Christmas Tree

Costco New Deals shared about a major sale on the 7.5-foot flocked Christmas tree. “Run to Costco their Christmas trees are now on sale $50 off!!! And I’m loving the flocked trees with micro led lights!! such a great deal!!” they wrote.

The Disney Holiday Village

Costco New Deals shared about the Disney Holiday Village, $40 off in the warehouse. “Run to Costco for this deal the Disney holiday village with ice skating rink is on sale until December 1 st 😲 that’s such a great deal!!” she wrote.

Amylu Chicken Meatballs, Cranberry & Jalapeno

Amylu Chicken Meatballs, Cranberry & Jalapeno, 46 oz, are perfect for serving at your holiday party. Get $4 off chicken meatballs through December 1.

PuraVida Fire Roasted Root Vegetables

PuraVida Fire Roasted Root Vegetables, 64 oz, in the freezer section, are an easy and healthy side dish. The huge bag is $3 off right now, as part of one of the latest sales.

Rao’s Homemade Marinara

One of Costco’s most popular products is on major sale. The 2-pack of Rao’s Homemade Marinara, already a steal at Costco, is an additional $3 off.

Fever Tree Premium Ginger Beer

If you want to serve an alcohol alternative over the holidays or pick up some great mixers, Fever-Tree Premium Ginger Beer is delicious. The case is $5 off.

Lysol Laundry Sanitizer

Costco Buys shared about a big sale on Lysol Laundry Sanitizer. “Fresh laundry just got even better — @Lysol Laundry Sanitizer is BACK at Costco and on SALE from 11/17–12/21! A must-have for every laundry routine, it kills 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria and leaves clothes smelling amazing with a crisp linen scent 💪🏼😌 Perfect for everything from everyday wear to activewear 👕Don’t miss out — stock up and save $4 at Costco through 12/21!”

Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps

Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, another Costco favorite, are also on sale The ultra-slim and crispy pretzel chips are delicious on their own or with your favorite dip. They are great for entertaining and holiday parties. Save $3.80 on a bag, just $4.99 in store.

Bibigo Mandu Pork and Vegetable Dumplings

Bibigo Mandu Pork and Vegetable Dumplings, a freezer aisle staple, are on sale right now. They are featured in the savings book, with an additional $3.50 off —just $8.49 for the bag.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Yasso Cookies and Cream

My favorite Greek yogurt bars are on major sale this month. Yasso Cookies and Cream flavor bars are $4 off, bringing the box price down to $8.99.

Ghirardelli Assorted Chocolate

Stock up on gourmet chocolate for the holidays. The ultra-gourmet Ghirardelli Assorted Chocolate bag is a whopping $4.80 off, $13.99. Each bag comes with one pound of individually wrapped chocolate squares.