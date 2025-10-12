11 Best Costco Items in the “What’s New” Section This Month

Stop what you are doing! So many amazing items are arriving at Costco this month, especially on the website. From holiday gifts to new and exciting food, there is no lack of excitement. What should you be shopping for in October? Here are the 11 best Costco items in this month’s “What’s New” section.

A’cappella Holiday Chocolate Tumbled Fruit and Nut Tri-Tin

Costco is getting in lots of holiday food. The A’cappella Holiday Chocolate Tumbled Fruit and Nut Tri-Tin, $34.99, comes with three tins. The first tin is Dark Chocolate Cranberries, the second is Peanut Butter Chocolate Peanuts, and the third, White Chocolate Peppermint Almonds.

deMilan Panettone Classico

They also just got in deMilan Panettone Classico, 2.2 pounds of the cookies for $24.99, is a delicious dessert. “Panettone cake, butter based, with candied fruit and raisins, baked according to the traditional recipe criteria, through a slow and natural leavening, using top quality ingredients,” reads the description.

Maple 3 Pure Organic Maple Water

Shoppers are loving Maple 3 Pure Organic Maple Water, 16.9 fl oz, which comes in a 12-count package. The maple water is USDA Organic, harvested in Canada, 45 calories per container, and has 0g added sugar

Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner

Pre-order a Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner for eight, 28 pounds of food. Order a meal before November 14th and choose a delivery date between November 5th and November 21st. Get so much food to feed a group, including 5 lbs. All Natural, ABF, Free Range, Amish farm-raised skin-on, netted Turkey Breast, a 3 lb. Tray of Mashed Potatoes, 24 oz. Turkey Gravy, 3 lbs. Tray of Mac and Cheese, 3 lbs. Tray of Sweet Corn, 3 lbs. Tray of Green Bean Casserole, 3 lbs. Tray of St. Claire Dressing/Stuffing, a 20 oz. Pack of Cranberry Relish, 12 Gourmet Dinner Rolls, 2 lbs. Whole Pumpkin Pie, and a 2-pound tray of Apple Cobbler, all for $269.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

NuTrail Nut Granola, Blueberry Cinnamon

NuTrail Nut Granola, Blueberry Cinnamon, 22 oz, $16.49 has been popular with healthy eaters. “I love this. I’m currently working on losing a few pounds and this is ideal for its high protein low sugar content. I have some over high protein yogurt for breakfast. It’s delicious,” writes a shopper. “This Blueberry Cinnamon Nútrail Nut Granola is delicious!! I make yogurt bowls for me and my husband almost daily. I drizzle a tiny bit of Kirkland Oregon Raw Unfiltered Honey on the Kirkland Organic Greek Yogurt, then top it with fresh raspberries, blackberries and blueberries and lastly the nut granola. IT’S SO GOOD! Oh, I also mix in a scoop of Orgain Collagen Peptides+Probiotics for an extra 19 grams of protein! It’s a very satiating meal for us. I also like the Nútrail Nut Granola, Honey Nut Sweet and Crunchy flavor too!” adds another.

Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl Vinyl LP

Lots of shoppers are ordering the Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl Vinyl LP, which is so popular that there is a limit of one transaction per membership with a max of four units. The Sweat & Vanilla Perfume Edition is pressed on Portofino Orange Glitter Vinyl and can be yours for $33.99.

Diptyque Eau Rose Eau de Toilette

Diptyque Eau Rose Eau de Toilette, 3.4 fl oz, is just $138.99, while it retails for $190. “Pretty Scent,” writes a recent purchaser. “This is a fresh rose scent, close to what a real rose would smell like. I have the travel size, so I’ve been wearing it for a while and got several compliments. I finally bought a full size bottle because the price is very good. I received my package today and I’m happy to report that it smells exactly like the travel size I bought in Paris and I can still smell it a few hours after spraying it. Remember that this an EDT, so don’t expect crazy longevity, but spraying it on your clothes helps a bit.”

LEGO Nintendo Game Boy and Super Mario Bundle

The LEGO Nintendo Game Boy and Super Mario Bundle is a steal for $72.99. It comes with a Nintendo Game Boy and Mario Kart, Standard Kart, and the Game Boy.

Dash 5QT SmartStore Stirring Popcorn Maker

The Dash 5QT SmartStore Stirring Popcorn Maker will help you make movie theater-style popcorn for $29.99. “Very pleased with this popcorn popper,” writes a shopper.

GreenPan GP5 Cookware Set

Costco has a hot new cookware set! The GreenPan GP5 Hard Anodized 11-piece Cookware Set, just $299.99, is a steal. It comes with five matching pans, three lids, cream, grey, or taupe.

Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slipper

Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slippers are one of the hottest items of the moment. “Costco Dupe alert!!! 🚨 the ‘other brands’ are over $100 for the same style!! and I’m so excited!! I bought these last year and loved the quality!! FYI these sell out fast!! Such a great price too perfect for the fall!!” Costco New Deals wrote. You can also order them online for $31.99, buy three, get $10 off