11 Best Costco Finds to Grab Before Summer Ends

Summer is winding down as we hit mid-August. As warm-weather items trickle out of the warehouse, getting replaced with fall finds, it can be confusing what to shop for. We scoured the aisles and also turned to some of our favorite Costco influencers for suggestions on what to buy mid-month. Here are the 11 best Costco items in stores now.

Kerrygold Aged Cheddar Snacks

Costco Deals shared about a new snack, made by the brand behind Kerrygold butter. “🧀MUST HAVE CHEESE SNACK AT COSTCO!🧀 🙌 @kerrygoldusa Aged Cheddar Snacks are now at @Costco clubs in the NE, TX, SE, LA and Bay Area regions! These delicious aged cheddar snacks are sharp and flavorsome, but also really creamy! Great source of protein with 5G of protein in each cheese snack! Imported from Ireland and made with grass fed cows milk! Perfect for on the go snacking, in a handbag or gym bag, or even for lunch boxes! Only $10.49 for a bag of 20! A great value for a premium brand like Kerrygold!! Look out for $2.50 off in your local warehouse!” they wrote.

Fiddle Fig Leaf

One plant influencer shared about new Fiddle Fig Leaf plants, a steal at just $49.99 for a massive tree-like plant. “They’re BACK 🙌🏻 ready to give fiddle leaf fig another try? Here’s my tips 👇TONS of light. Add a grow light if you don’t have a large unobstructed south facing window. DO NOT repot. At least wait a few months (it’ll be ok!) Only water when it’s completely dry. Use foliage pro fertilizer every time you water. That’s it! Clean the leaves occasionally to remove dust too.”

Ring Pops

Costco Deals revealed that “Ring Pops just dropped at Costco,” sharing all the details. “@RingPopOfficial exclusive 40-count pack is now available in select Costco club locations. 🙌 Whether it’s 🎂 birthdays, 🏫 class parties, or 🤹‍♂️ everyday fun, this gem-shaped favorite brings BIG flavor and over-the-top energy! 💥💍40 ring pops = unbeatable value & variety. Top-selling flavors include Sour Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Rainbow Sherbet, Strawberry and Watermelon!🍓🍉Perfect for party favors, lunchboxes, or back-to-school snacks! Add this to your cart on your next Costco trip! Exclusively available at select Costco locations, in-store or on Instacart for same-day delivery: NW Region (Available Now): Utah (Orem, Salt Lake City, Lehi, Spanish Fork, Murray, Sandy, Saratoga Springs, S Ogden, S. Jordan) MW Region (Available 8/25): Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin.”

Chicken Burrito Bowls

Move over, taco kits. Burrito bowls are at Costco. “😋 Chicken Burrito Bowl at Costco! This features grilled seasoned chicken, cilantro lime rice, salsa, cheese, guacamole, and limes…it sounds and looks AMAZING! 🤩 It’s $4.99/lb! #costco #chipotlebowl #chickenbowl,” Costco Buys shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Classic Mayo

Costco Deals shared about my favorite avocado oil mayo. “🥑 Meet your new favorite mayo!🥑 @ChosenFoods Classic Mayo is made with 100% pure avocado oil, packed with good fats from avocados, and crafted with simple ingredients you can trust. 📍Available in @Costco warehouses! ✅ Made with 100% Pure Avocado Oil ✅ Simple Ingredients ✅ Certified non-GMO ✅ Gluten-free. 😋It’s the creamy, delicious upgrade your kitchen’s been waiting for. 🍳🥪🥗Plus don’t forget about Chosen Foods 100% pure avocado oil spray and more at Costco as well!” they wrote.

Premier Protein Cookie Dough Protein Shakes

Costco Buys shared about the new Premier Protein Cookie Dough Protein Shakes. “Even better, ALL flavors of Premier Protein are $6 off NOW through 8/24— this includes Chocolate, Vanilla, Caramel, Café Latte, and of course Cookie Dough! With 30g of protein, just 1g of sugar, and 25 vitamins & minerals, Premier Protein shakes are a delicious and convenient way to fuel your day! All of their flavors taste great, but I’m really loving the new Cookie Dough flavor! Premier Protein Shakes are $6 off in-store at Costco and on Costco.com NOW through 8/24…the perfect time to stock up!”

Banza Chickpea Rotini Pasta

I was so excited when Costco Buys shared about the arrival of Banza Chickpea Rotini Pasta, now available now in Midwest Costco warehouses in a new,, bigger 3lb size. “Not only is this gluten-free Rotini delicious, but it also has fiber and is a great source of protein with 20g per serving! 💪🏻 Best of all, Banza is now CleanScan certified meaning it’s tested non-detectable for Glyphosate and 400+ Pesticides. 👏🏼 I LOVE this Rotini with traditional pasta sauces, but it’s also great in pasta salads, Mac & Cheese, and with chicken for a high protein meal! 😋Grab this HUGE 3lb pack of Banza Chickpea Rotini at your local Midwest Costco warehouse for just $9.49!” they wrote.

Nike Crewneck Sweatshirts & Joggers

Over in the apparel section, Costco Buys suggests checking out new Nike Crewneck Sweatshirts and Joggers. “These men’s Nike sweatshirts and joggers both come in three colors…plus they’re a GREAT deal at just $33.99 each!” they write.

Mama Mancini’s Cheese Stuffed Chicken Meatballs

Costco Buys shared about a new offering from Mama Mancini’s, Cheese Stuffed Chicken Meatballs. “These come with an Italian style sauce and are ready to heat & eat! 😋 Get 48oz. for $11.49!” they wrote.

Chicken Sandwich with Spinach Salad & Dressing

Costco Buys also revealed that there is a new sandwich in the deli section. “Chicken Sandwich with Spinach Salad & Dressing at Costco! Made with roasted chicken on artisan hearth bread and served with a fresh spinach salad on the side…SO good for lunch or dinner! 😍 Just $6.99 per pound!” she wrote. “Delish,” commented a follower. “That’s two meals for me. Yum,” added another.

Momofukui Chili Crunch

Costco Deals is all about Momofukui Chili Crunch, which “is BACK at Costco and in an XL 16 oz. jar that’s 3x bigger than the original!” they wrote. “Find it in select @Costco regions: MW, SE, NE, NW, SD, and TX, but only while supplies last! “💣This spicy-crunchy chili oil is a total flavor bomb 👌🏼Packed with crispy garlic, shallots & chili! 😋Put it on everything: eggs 🍳, fried chicken 🍗, noodles 🍜, you name it. 🌶️Perfect punch of heat and texture 🛒Dip with all your favorites today and add it to your Costco cart now!”