11 Best Costco Items With New December Savings

Holiday shoppers say these 11 discounted Costco finds deliver major December value.

It’s officially December, which means Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Years are just around the corner and the festive season is in full swing. Shoppers who want to save as much as possible on their holiday lists won’t be disappointed with Costco‘s many deals this month—the warehouse chain has dropped prices on everything from holiday hampers to wet wipes. Here are 11 of the best Costco items with new December savings to grab right now.

Hickory Farms Grand Holiday Meat & Cheese Gift Basket

The Hickory Farms Grand Holiday Meat & Cheese Gift Basket is almost 5 lbs of meat, cheese, crackers and more, and on sale for $99.99 down from $129.99. “This was a gift and the recipients loved it!” one shopper raved.

Rastelli’s Filet Mignon Beef Wellington

The Rastelli’s Filet Mignon Beef Wellington are on sale for $119.99 down from $149.99 and perfect for a nice dinner or holiday spread. Each pack contains eight Beef Wellingtons, approximately 4lbs of food in total. “Dinner’s main event is tender, juicy, flavor-filled filet mignon covered with a rich Portobello mushroom duxelles and wrapped in flaky, buttery puff pastry,” the brand says.

HeatTrak Heated Snow & Ice Melting Mats

HeatTrak Heated Snow & Ice Melting Mats are $299.99 down from $379.99. These non-skid mats are designed to be left outside all winter long. “No need for shoveling or salting; let the mats do all the work so you can get back to more important things,” the brand says.

DUDE Wipes

The DUDE Wipes Fragrance-Free + Moisturizing XL Flushable Wipes are $20.99 down from $25.99. “Dude wipes are great for people of all ages,” one Costco member said. “Not only for personal hygiene, but also for lite bathing when a shower isn’t necessary, or available. They come in handy when traveling and to keep in the car for dogs feet.”

LG Slide-in Range with Air Fry and Fan Convection

Costco has the LG 6.3 cu. ft. Smart INDUCTION Slide-in Range with Air Fry and Fan Convection for $1,149.99 which includes $900 in savings. “This stove does everything my gas did and cleanup is 2 minutes! Heats the pans faster than gas. Love it!” one shopper shared in the reviews.

Vacaville Fruit Company Dried Fruit & Nut Happy Holidays Tin Tray

The Vacaville Fruit Company Dried Fruit & Nut Happy Holidays Tin Tray is on sale right now for $29.99 down from $34.99. “Boasting the most premium Pears and Apricots, along with California Angelino Plums, California’s finest Almonds and Pistachios and so much more! This exquisite gift is impossible to resist.”

Bosch Fully Automatic Espresso Coffee and Cold Brew Machine

Stay warm this winter with hot beverages from the Bosch 800 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Coffee and Cold Brew Machine, on sale for $1,199.00 down from $1,699.99. “Great purchase! We’ve made about 100 drinks in the first month, and each one was delicious. The automatic milk system works flawlessly and really simplifies the making,” one shopper said.

All-Clad Enameled Cast Iron 12 Inch Skillet

The All-Clad Enameled Cast Iron 12 Inch Skillet is $89.99 right now, down from $114.99. “Experience effortless cooking with All-Clad Enameled Cast Iron—just add a touch of oil for easy food release and hassle-free cleanup every time,” the company says. “All-Clad Cast Iron features a sleek, glossy enamel exterior paired with a classic black matte enamel interior that requires no pre-seasoning.”

Circulon Nonstick Oval Roaster with Rack

The Circulon Nonstick Oval Roaster with Rack is $44.99 right now, and shoppers love it. “I am not a cook, but hosted Thanksgiving Dinner this year using this Roasting Pan. Worked great, and cleanup was easy. Very good product at a great price from Costco,” one said.

Ninja Professional Blender with Auto IQ

Costco has the Ninja Professional Blender with Auto IQ for $59.99 down from $79.99. “We wanted to replace our Cuisinart blender/food processor,” one shopper wrote in the reviews. “Glad we chose this one. It blends smoothies perfectly and fast. Also great for blending soups and crushing ice. Great value for the money.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rabbit 5-Piece Electric Wine Set

The Rabbit 5-Piece Electric Wine Set is $29.99 down from $39.99. “Each tool is thoughtfully crafted to make opening, pouring, and preserving wine simple and sophisticated. With its sleek, modern design, this set will add style and stand out on any home bar. Made from quality materials, it’s built to last, and is perfect for entertaining, gifting, or everyday enjoyment,” the company says.