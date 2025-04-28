11 Costco Finds Shoppers Call "the Best of All Time"

There are lots of great items at Costco, ranging from their trademark rotisserie chicken to chicken coops and garden sheds. However, there are some that shoppers claim are all-time greats. Whether you're a new member or just curious about what other members buy regularly, we've got you covered. Here are 11 Costco finds that shoppers call the best of all time.

Kirkland Shampoo and Conditioner

Many people swear by Kirkland Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner, described as an "ultra-luxurious, professional salon formula" at a cost-effective price. "They are $10 a bottle and last me about 6 months. My hair feels amazing, better than many high end brands," one Redditor says.

Kirkland Parchment Paper

Costco is a great place to shop for kitchen essentials like tin foil, plastic baggies, and parchment paper. "The Kirkland Parchment Paper is incredible quality and the savings is $$$. Downside is that it'll last forever if you don't cook a lot or find creative ways to use it," one says. "I use it for air fryer. Don't have to wash air fryer as often anymore," another adds.

Kirkland Chicken Chunks

Another wildly popular item over in the freezer section? The Kirkland Signature Chicken Chunks, which many people claim are a perfect dupe for Chick-fil-A. "I don't buy many Kirkland items, but the breaded chicken breast chunks are like the chick-fil-a version of store bought chicken nuggets," one person says, adding they are "definitely better than any other chicken nuggets I've found in store." Another adds: "At first my spouse was like "chicken nuggets? we don't have kids!" but then she tried them! The quality is incredible."

Kirkland Pesto

Kirkland Signature pesto is another item people stock up on. "None compares. I have tried every grocery store brand and it just is not the same. I have some in my freezer right now," one person says. "I freeze it in ice cube trays and then toss the pesto cubes into a freezer bag. Works like a charm!" someone suggested.

20 Best Costco Products Under $5 Right Now

Kirkland Breakfast Sandwiches

The Kirkland breakfast sandwiches are a definite customer favorite. "They're for real ingredients vs a lot of the processed stuff you get in other breakfast sandwiches," someone says.

"Yep! They're so good," another adds.

Kirkland Cauliflower Crust Pizza

In one Reddit feed asking about the best Costco products, a shopper (with whom I totally agree) said there is only one answer. "This is ridiculous. It's obviously the frozen cauliflower crust pizza. Real Kirkland G's know," they said. I prefer Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza to regular pizza, and can personally attest that it's better than any cauliflower crust I've had at a pizzeria.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cookies

The Costco bakery is famous for its extensive cookie selection, which rotates seasonally. "Those are srsly the best store bought chocolate chip cookies I've ever had," endorses one happy customer. "Their chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin and white chocolate macadamia cookies pack is too good," writes one Redditor.

Muffins

The bakery is also famous for selling larger-than-life muffins. "The blueberry muffins are SO good (and very large) for the price!" writes one Redditor. "I LOVE the almond poppyseed ones so much," adds another. Other favorites include chocolate chunk and apple crumb.

Greeting Cards

Lots of shoppers stock up on greeting cards. One of my all-time favorites! I will never pass on the all occasion cards at Costco!" Costco Hot Finds wrote in a post. "This is one of the best deals that Costco has," she says. The pack of 40 cards averages to about 47 cents per card, "which is insane because of how beautiful they are." Other shoppers agree. "I got these and they come in CLUTCH!!" writes one. "My toxic trait is not being able to give them away cuz they are so cute!!!" adds another.

8 Most Surprising Items I Found at Costco This Week

Kirkland Signature Bedding

Kirkland Signature 680 Thread Count Sheet Set, $74.99 online for a full set, is on par with designer bedding. "They feel like a $200 set of sheets, incredibly soft right away and so high quality! I had the entry level Brooklinen bedding in the past, it was expensive and never felt this good. Costco wins again! Also the $99 down duvet is chefs kiss," writes one Redditor. They are "extremely soft yet crisp" and that the fitted sheet "has wonderful elastic-reinforced corners that make the sheets easy to put on the mattress and KEEP on the mattress if you are not a sound sleeper," one reviewer says. "I have bought other highly praised sheets such as Brooklinen and these are equivalent if not better in quality to their percale/luxe sets in my opinion."

Artisan Buns

Another bakery item not to skip? "The squared, Artisan Buns," recommends Redditor NookinFutz. "They are made like square English Muffins, toast beautifully, and if put inside an air fryer for a few minutes, the outside crust becomes like a rustic, flaky, chewy crust. They are square, hold a nice amount of meats and cheeses (or open-faced), freeze nicely, defrost quickly, and are eaten in this household faster than any other buns / breads offered. Best kept secret from the Bakery."