11 Best Costco Items for Outdoor Fun

Summer is almost here and for many people that means outdoor activities like camping, road trips, beach days, lake vacations, all of which require specific items and products for maximum fun and convenience. Whether you’re in the market for a new cooler or want to stock up on non-toxic sunscreen for the kiddos, Costco has a wide variety of products available to help make this the best summer ever—at the best prices, ever. Here are 11 of the best Costco items available for outdoorsy fun in the sun.

Henckels 9-Piece Outdoor BBQ Set

Henckels 9-Piece Outdoor BBQ Set (119.99) is a must-have for grilling season. “Unpacking this bag is the prize on its own,” one shopper said. “The quality of the details and finish of every single knife… It’s quite a lot of pieces for a beginner griller,” one shopper shared. “But I’m starting to have a use for every knife. As soon as I see a piece of meat, I want to throw it on the grill.”

Igloo IMX 70-quart Cooler

The Igloo IMX 70-quart Cooler ($179.99) has built-in features including a bottle opener, cup holders, lockable lid, fish ruler, and wire basket. “This thing is a BEAST,” one member said. “It is heavy, heavy duty and seems pretty rugged. After a single outing, the ice we filled it with on day 1 was still solid when we came home on day 4. I’d recommend not opening the lid too often in hot weather, but it’s an excellent candidate for a car camping trip or tailgate kind of party.”

Mac Sports Double Camping Chair

The Mac Sports Double Camping Chair ($49.99) is perfect for camping in comfort. “This chair is so light my husband started using this for the kids sports events,” one shopper said. “We have 3 kids and instead of lugging individual chairs this will fit an adult and 2 kids (one being a toddler). We also used this for camping and 3 kids sat in this chair pretty comfortably! It was on sale last month so it was an amazing deal, one of my favorite Costco finds of 2025!”

Beachcomber Bag

This versatile Beachcomber Bag (on sale for $39.99) is perfect for packing snacks, drinks, you name it. “I had to go on YouTube to see how to put the straps on, the straps are very easy to put on once I did that,” one member shared. “I actually think it’s better than the original. Bogg Bag I bought it on sale in the store for $29.99. It comes with a very nice pouch that you can put your phone in, I give it two thumbs up.”

Titan 36-can Zipperless Cooler

The Titan 36-can Zipperless Cooler ($79.99) is ideal for pool hangouts, camping, road trips, and more. “Bought this in gray on a recent trip to California for the trip home,” one member said. “Also bought the titan ice packs at Costco. pre chilled the cooler, loaded it with 2 lrg ice packs, 2 small and 2 med all the titan ones above, and then put some drinks and stopped and bought some meat at the local Lockeford meat and sausage, hauled it home 16 hour drive, everything stayed cold perfectly, once home the ice packs held for two more days as I wanted to see how it would do. When I took them out 48 hours later they were all still cold and partially frozen. So if you need a cooler this is a great one for the money.”

Thinkbaby Sunscreen Lotion + Sunscreen Stick Set

This Thinkbaby Sunscreen Lotion + Sunscreen Stick Set is $29.99 and perfect for protecting your little ones. “Wonderful safe formula for babies and kids that offers excellent protection,” one shopper said. “I did notice that there is shrinkflation going on this year with the bundle as it used to be two large tubes and the stick for this price. Now one of the tubes is small. Even with this, the Costco price is still the best around. Please keep stocking wonderful non-toxic products like this one. Thank you!”

Coho 55-quart Roto Cooler

The Coho 55-quart Roto Cooler ($139.99) is a fan-favorite item. “I can’t imagine that the much more expensive Yeti performs any better. On a recent road trip in Florida and Louisiana (very hot!), the cooler stayed in my SUV with block ice keeping the cooler contents cold for six days,” one Costco member said.

Maxvac Pro Chamber Sealer Bags

Processing meat from hunting/fishing trips or bulk-buying meat from Costco makes a gadget like the Maxvac Pro Chamber Sealer Bags ($69.99) extremely useful to have. “Great product, processed and vacuum packed over 3000 lbs of bluefin tuna units, kept up with me and my friend for three hours,” one happy shopper said.

SaluSpa Arctic Ice Cold Plunge Bath

Cool down on hot days with the SaluSpa Arctic Ice Cold Plunge Bath ($199.99). “I bought this a month ago and have no complaints,” one shopper said. “I’ve used it nearly daily outdoors in the Northeast, so I haven’t had to worry about the water temp staying cold. It’s very sturdy, easy to setup and feels like it’s going to last a long time. I plan on moving into my covered porch for the summer and installing a chiller to it.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF50 Sunscreen Lotion

If you’re planning on any watersports, this Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF50 Sunscreen Lotion ($15.99) is a good choice, shoppers say. “I love how there’s no white cast residue & feels light weight after applying, the subtle smell also smells nice,” one Costco member said.

Puma SGB Mach 1 Ball Bearing Fast Action Knife

The Puma SGB Mach 1 Ball Bearing Fast Action Knife ($99.99) is highly rated by shoppers. “I carry this knife every day and it’s easily one of the best I’ve owned,” one Costco member said. “The action is insanely smooth thanks to the ball bearings—it flips open with zero effort and locks up tight. The blade stays sharp, cuts clean, and the carbon fiber handle feels great in hand without adding weight. Whether I’m at work, outdoors, or just around the house, this knife handles everything I throw at it. Super reliable and just looks cool too.”