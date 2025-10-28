7 Best Costco Items to Grab Before November Begins

How is October almost over? With about a week left of the month, it suddenly hit me that fall is in full swing. The leaves are falling off the trees in a major way, and the nights are getting brisk. Before the month is over, there are some items you need to buy at your local Costco warehouse. Here are the 7 best Costco items to grab before November ends.

A Massive Christmas Tree

Costco New Deals shared about a massive new Christmas tree that is a quick hit with shoppers. “12 FT Christmas tree has just arrived at Costco and it’s already selling out 😲. This Christmas tree has more than 4,000 twinkle LED lights and a remote controller / dimmer,” they wrote about the $1,149.99 tree.

Pumpkin Spice Bagels in the Bakery

Costco New Deals shared about new bagels. “New at Costco bakery!! Pumpkin spice delicious bagels made with pumpkin puree, fall spices and pumpkin sugar. I had it with my morning cafesito and loved how good this is perfect for fall mornings!!” they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Junior’s Dubai Style Cheesecake

What’s in Your Cart and Costco Deals shared about Junior’s Dubai Style Cheesecake. “Yes, another Dubai chocolate item. It really seems like every week there is a new one now 😆 This cheesecake is very sweet. I liked the cheesecake portion the best and I didn’t really care for the kataifi. I think I’m just over the Dubai chocolate trend. The ice cream sandos are okay. If you like chocolate chip cookies you’ll love these! I wish the ice cream was as blue as the packaging though! Have you tried?” they wrote.

IKEA-Worthy Swedish Meatballs

Costco So Obsessed shared about La Vie Gourmand Swedish Meatballs. “Have ikea at home 🏠 with these meatballs! These are pretty good!” they wrote. “These are good!” commented a shopper. “Yummy,” added another.

A New Curry Top Ramen

Costco So Obsessed shared about Top Ramen Hot Pot Fusions. “Thai coconut curry chicken hot pot Ramen. This looks so good,” they wrote about the $12.99 item.

New Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks

Costco Aisles shared about a brand new Kirkland Signature item. “Just hit the shelves at Costco, Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks (12-Pack). 100 calories, 0g total sugar, and 10g protein per serving,” they wrote. The bag is $12.99.

And, Gen Bake Apple Fitter Dobut Bites

Costco Aisles shared about one of my favorite items, Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Bites. “Have you tried these Apple Fritter Donut Bites from Costco? Made with Washington apples,” they wrote. “Yes I did and they are deliciously dangerously tasty,” a follower commented.