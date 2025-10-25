Wait, how is it already October, the final stretch of October? We were bidding adieu to summer yesterday, and now Halloween week is almost here. If you want to get excited about the month ahead, visit Costco. Not only is the warehouse getting in so many fantastic finds for winter, but there are also some sensational deals to take advantage of. Here are the 11 best Costco items to grab before October ends.

Hunter Rain Jackets

Costco New Deals shared an unbeatable deal on Hunter jackets. “Run to Costco for this deal!! I spotted hunter rain jackets at Costco on sale 😲🚨and they are too cute not too share!! They are waterproof They come in 3 colors and they are perfect for the fall/ winter months ahead!! Which one are you loving? I’m loving the blue!!” they wrote.

The Viral Tornado Potato

Costco Deals shared about the Viral Tornado Potato. “Find the Tornado Potato by @seoultotableofficial today only in @costco warehouses in the Texas region! Easy to make! Just pop in the air fryer or oven and you’ve got a fun, crispy snack in minutes. 🙌🏽 Perfect for parties, gatherings, or when you need convenient snack. Not only tasty but totally aesthetic! A spiral beauty made to brighten your feed. Hurry and snag your Tornado Potato at Costco today and make your snack time pop!” they shared.

La Colombe Holiday Latte Variety Pack

Costco Buys recommends the La Colombe Holiday Latte Variety Pack is at Costco. “This 12-pack includes Peppermint Mocha, Caramel, and Vanilla flavors — cold brew with milk that’s creamy, frothy, and so smooth 😍 Get 12 cans for $18.99!” they wrote.

Pumpkin Trees

Costco So Obsessed shared about a festive find. “Pumpkin trees at Costco … they are so cute! You can plant them too in the ground or a bigger planter and grow a bigger tree,” she wrote. “We bought some last year and planted the seeds. We now have 3 “pumpkin trees” in planters in our yard,” commented a shopper.

Fall Planters

Costco New Deals shared about the gorgeous fall planters. “These new fall planters art Costco are soo beautiful!! Don’t skip over the plants section at Costco right now!! So many great plants and fall finds like mums and marigolds,” they wrote.

Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Costco So Obsessed shared about a Red Lobster favorite. “Welcome back! It’s time for the red lobster cheddar bay biscuits. We usually get a box every year @redlobster they just put these out so I couldn’t get the price 🙁 but will try again tomorrow,” they wrote.

The Chicken Yakisoba Noodle Kit

Costco So Obsessed also shared about a meal kit to feed a family. “Have you tried the chicken yakisoba noodle kit at Costco? I also add some eggs sometimes but it’s a great meal for 3 for around $22,” they wrote.

Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps White Creme and Peppermint

Costco So Obsessed shared about Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps White Creme and Peppermint snacks. “Welcome back! $9.49 These are perfect for holiday charcuterie boards too! @snackfactory ❤️💚,” they wrote. “Super yum,” commented a follower. “These are so good,” added another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A Super Cozy Frye Comforter

Costco Hot Finds shared about the “coziest comforter set!” from Frye. “I love that the shams are faux fur too!” she wrote. “We just bought our second set. Loveee these,” a follower commented. “We just bought it it’s so comfortable and cozy and soft. Makes a big difference,” another added.

$10 Holiday Soap Sets

Costco New Deals shared that “$10 Holiday soap sets are back at Costco 🧼🎄 and they are sooo festive!! This 4-pack is only $9.99 that’s less than $3 a soap and the scents are so good winter berry, vanilla bean, orange spice and my favorite Balsam fir that smells like a Christmas tree!! This would also make a great gift!!!” they wrote.

Chudleigh’s Crumble Crunch Apple Blossoms

Costco Hot Finds shared about Chudleigh’s Crumble Crunch Apple Blossoms. “Air-fried with ice cream, of course,” they wrote. “I used to LOVE these. It’s been years!” a shopper commented. “Omg right out of the oven with vanilla ice cream,” added another.