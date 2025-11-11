Fun fact: Costco drops some fantastic items in limited quantities and hides them on the website. Under the tab “while supplies last,” you can find some sensational deals on amazing products, but be forewarned: They won’t be around long. From name-brand shoes and appliances to Kirkland Signature favorites, these items are selling fast. Here are the 11 best Costco items to get “while supplies last” this November.

Birkenstock Arizona Sandals

Costco has the best deal on Birkenstock Women’s Arizona Sandals, $89.97. They come in black, dark brown, and light brown, and are an “absolute steal!” per shoppers. “Just received and these are regular width and real leather! Very pleased as they are about $35 more elsewhere. If you’re unsure about sizing, I’d look directly at Birkenstock’s website for some size guides! Would definitely recommend.”

Kirkland Signature Men’s Cotton Jeans

Kirkland Signature Men’s Cotton Jeans are a wildly popular clothing item. “These jeans are fantastic – a huge plus if you can catch them while on sale. The fit & finish are top notch, and they hold up nicely. A decent amount of stretch in the right areas, and they are very comfortable. Five stars all the way,” one fan writes.

KitchenAid Top Control Dishwasher with FreeFlex Third Level Rack

On the market for a new dishwasher? The KitchenAid Top Control Dishwasher with FreeFlex Third Level Rack is $599.97. “IT cleans better that any other dishwasher I have owned. The third rack is surprisingly useful,” writes a shopper. “Excellent product with great features! Super quiet too! The Costco experience was great! Costco delivered and installed same day!”

RELATED: 7 Costco Products That Shoppers Call the Store’s Best-Kept Secrets



over&back Options Lazy Susan

The over&back Options Lazy Susan, 6-piece, is a great kitchen essential for $24.97. “The Lazy Susan looks nice. Love the multi color bowls that fit nicely in the cut outs on the board but that board is s bit thin. Not sure how it will take the wright when all the bowls are full. I have an antique maple lazy Susan but no bowls or cut outs so just use it for decoration. Look forward to trying this new one at an actual meal. Thinking taco bar for the first try!!!” writes a shopper. “Absolutely gorgeous lazy Susan. Beautiful muted colors and acacia give that understated organic vibe. Bought twice, so lovely!” adds another.

over&back Options 2-piece Serving Set

The over&back Options 2-piece Serving Set, $24.97, is another customer favorite. “This set compliments the place settings. I will say that both items are larger than anticipated which may be a good thing!” a shopper writes. “Loved the set so much I bought 2! Matches my dishes. Great addition. Large and useful,” another says.

Glowiest Dream Glow Water Jelly Lip & Blush Tint 3-pack

The glowiest Dream Glow Water Jelly Lip & Blush Tint 3-pack, $14.97, is a customer favorite. “This is one of my favorite tint sets, it’s super versatile, beautifully buildable, and the jelly texture feels amazing on both lips and cheeks. The colors are gorgeous, and the color last wells. Love it!” writes a shopper. “Such a fabulous little thing,” adds another. “I always try something new. I just gave it a shot without many expectations, but it’s amazing! It’s just like a tinted lip color. What I like most is that it doesn’t leave marks on my cups. Be careful when you apply it to your cheek. The color looks subtle at first but becomes very vivid with just a few applications.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Day Dots

Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Day Dots, 60-pack, $19.97, work really well. “Great holiday price…wish it was a year around promotion for an excellent product! Superior to other products in this category of skin therapeutics and healing of severe skin outbreaks. Consistent regular use can drastically improve skin,” one shopper writes. “My daughter thinks this worked faster than the ones without salicylic acid. She said they took care of the whiteheads, redness, and swelling,” another says.

Premier 30g Protein PLUS Energy and Immune Support Shakes, Chocolate Mint

There is a new flavor of Premier 30g Protein PLUS Energy and Immune Support Shakes, Chocolate Mint, 11 fl oz. The 18-pack is $36.99. “These are delicious! Hate that they only come out around Thanksgiving, because the Mint always sells out quickly. I do hate how the cost has increased significantly in the last 2 years. Make this a year round flavor!!” writes a shopper.

Margaritaville Coral Reefer, Hermit Crab, Octopus, Shrimp Dog Toys

This Margaritaville Coral Reefer, Hermit Crab, Octopus, Shrimp Dog Toys, 3-count set is adorable for $14.97. “Jimmy Buffet said Margaritaville referred to a place of relaxation and escape, a state of mind where worries fade away. These officially licensed dog toys were created with that in mind. Plush filled medium sized beach style inspired characters that encourage play, stimulation and pure pleasure for your dog. Each box includes a Hermit Crab, Shrimp and Octopus. They all SQUEAK!!!” writes a shopper.

Dyed Green Jade & Diamond 14kt Yellow Gold Necklace

Shopping for some bling? This Dyed Green Jade & Diamond 14kt Yellow Gold Necklace, is stunning and just $399.97. “It is a beautiful color green and really nice beauty!” writes a shopper.

Nourison Jute/Cotton Pouf/slidetitle]

There is also a great Nourison Jute/Cotton Pouf 16″ x 16″ x 16″ for $39.97. “Just love having these in my living room. They are lightweight yet sturdy. Wonderful foot rest for my swivel rockers! And even saw my son-in-law reclining on one while in the floor. Nice addition,” writes a shopper.