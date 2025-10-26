Not every Costco product comes highly recommended. However, there is a section where some of the top-rated products are listed. There are lots of “Member Favorites” this week that have almost perfect 5-star ratings. Here are the 11 best Costco items with five-star reviews this week.

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels have over 36,000 reviews on the Costco website, and remain shoppers’ favorite. “I have tried several different name brand paper towels, some were acceptable quality and others were very expensive yet the quality did not match the extra cost. The Kirkland brand falls right into what our family requires of paper towels. There are enough towels per role to eliminate the frustration of feeling like you are always replacing it. The quality is above average and the price is reasonable. The packaging is easy to open and compact for storing. I especially like that each roll is individually wrapped,” writes one reviewer.

Nexxus Advanced Therappe Shampoo and Humectress Conditioner Set

Nexxus Advanced Therappe Shampoo and Humectress Conditioner Set is now just $29.99 but less in the store. It is “luxurious,” according to shoppers. “I have dry hair that requires a lot of conditioner. Shampoo typically dries it out even more. This shampoo feels — and forgive me, but I’m going to sound like a commercial now — rich and nourishing. The conditioner is very nice, too. This is salon-quality shampoo and conditioner at a very reasonable price. Highly recommended,” one writes.

7 Costco Products That Shoppers Call the Store’s Best-Kept Secrets

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

Costco members are crazy about Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, currently $34.99. The warehouse offers a great deal on a 1.5-pound container of the unflavored variety of gluten, dairy, and soy-free collagen that is sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine. “I love this stuff,” writes a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets

Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets come in a large tub and are another must-buy. “Peanut butter pretzels are definitely my favorite,” says one. “Those pretzels have been outlawed at my house because I have zero self control around them and eat them like a hamster stuffing my pouches,” another joked.

Kirkland Signature Toilet Paper

Kirkland Signature paper goods are always on my shopping list, and have an almost perfect 5-star rating on social media. “It’s why I have the membership. Everything else is just a plus,” another agrees. “Dude they have the best toilet paper and paper towels. Literally nothing comes close. We ran out of the Kirkland toilet paper and had to buy 4 pk of angel soft. I was in disbelief. It was half the size and not comfortable,” a third says

Starbucks Coffee Holiday Blend K-Cup Pod

Starbucks Coffee Holiday Blend K-Cup Pod, 72-count, is now $10 off, $37.99. “Every year I look forward to Starbuck’s Holiday Blend at Costco. It’s become a holiday tradition. It signal the celebrations to come,” one shopper writes. “My favorite coffee ☕️ all year long!!” another says.

Kirkland Signature, Chicken Breast

Kirkland Signature, Chicken Breast, the canned, versatile protein used to make everything from chicken salad to pasta, comes in 12.5 oz, 6-Count cans and is a cult-favorite, and is now $16.99. “Just delicious! Not salty, no canned metal taste, subtle and mild. I have tried 3 different brands and Kirklands surpasses the others. If you are on a low calorie diet, this is a sure go to option,” writes a shopper. “This is by far the best canned chicken breast. A must for the pantry. Amazing what a great dinner can be made quickly with the chicken breasts,” adds another.

Kirkland Signature Organic Ancient Grain Granola

Kirkland Signature Organic Ancient Grain Granola, a 35.3-ounce bag of USDA organic granola infused with probiotic cultures, is one of the most highly rated foods. “I have been eating Kirkland’s Ancient Grains for several years and won’t eat any other cereal. It is the most delicious breakfast cereal I have ever eaten. I like the organic nature of its ingredients. It is absolutely unbeatable when mixed with bananas, blueberries, raspberries and strawberries. I like to let it soak in milk for several minute before eating to allow Ancient Grains to release its flavors. Once its flavors are released, there is absolutely no need for sugar or artificial sweeteners. Aside from being a great breakfast cereal, it is awesome as a dry snack. If you are looking to add more fiber to your diet in an extremely tasty way, Ancient Grains will do the trick. I can’t recommend this product enough!” writes one five-star reviewer.

7 Costco Foods Shoppers Say Are ‘All-Time Greats’ in Stores Now

Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn

Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn is better than other brands. “There’s a lot of stuff I buy at Costco for the savings but there’s several things I only buy at Costco because the Kirkland brand is just better. The popcorn is the best you can buy. It a bonus that you get 44 bags for the price of 10 at the grocery store,” one shopper states. “I don’t normally do reviews, but this popcorn is so exceptional I just had to make an exception. I’ve had a few experiences with microwave popcorn in the past and all were terrible. Nothing ever popped completely and it always tasted like chemicals. I’m so negative on the stuff that I would never have even tried this, but my son gave me a couple packs and said “just try it!” so I did. It’s out of this world good and smells and tastes SO good. I’m someone who reads ingredients so that’s the first thing I did. No mystery stuff in this one. Pretty much just popcorn, butter, and a little salt. It’s just awesome. You won’t be disappointed!” a five-star reviewer writes.

Kirkland Signature, Organic Chicken Stock

Kirkland Signature, Organic Chicken Stock is another must-buy. It comes with six cartons of the rich and delicious broth, and is perfect per shoppers. “This is the best chicken stock out in the market. Will enhance the flavor of any meal you are preparing. My dog could also attest to that. I use it for just about anything. Soups have become main meals sometimes in this house, and I couldn’t be happier. Robust, flavorful, delicious.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

I cannot stomach weak-tasting food so I always keep this Kirkland Chicken Stock in my cupboard,” one shopper writes.

Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags

Costco’s trash bags are legendary. “The trash bags,” aka Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags, are amazing, according to one Redditor. “I came here to say this! A box lasts forever. I’ve never had a bag bust, and they’ve helped me move about a million times!” another agreed.