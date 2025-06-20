11 Best Costco Items With “New Lower Prices”

Costco consistently offers the best deals on a wide range of products, from food to electronics and engagement rings. In addition to their weekly and monthly sales, they consistently mark down the prices of already unbeatable deals. There is even a section on the Costco website of “New Lower Prices” where you can find items that have recently become more affordable. We scoured the section so you don’t have to. Here are the 11 best Costco items recently reduced in price.

Kirkland Signature Organic Non-Dairy Oat Beverage

Costco just lowered the price on Kirkland Signature Organic Non-Dairy Oat Beverage. The box comes with six containers of the 32 oz Kosher, non-GMO, USDA organic and 100 percent vegan milk alternative. The new price? $11.49. “Over the years we have purchased oat milk from different vendors to quench our thirst for coffee with a little added substance,” one reviewer writes. “We have found that the Kirkland brand Oat milk gives us the best flavour annd viscosity. And we love that it doesn’t have to be refrigerated until after it’s been opened.”

Isopure Zero Carb Whey Protein Powder

On the market for a new protein powder? Isopure Zero Carb Whey Protein Powder, Simply Vanilla, a 3.4 lbs container, is now just $54.99. Each serving boasts 25G 100% Whey Protein Isolate with no sugar or carbs. It also boasts 23 vitamins and minerals and is lactose and gluten-free. “This is an excellent whey isolate. It doubles as a multi vitamin, check the label,” writes one shopper. “If you use it as directed, or better yet blend it into mix with a banana, it tastes like dessert. When mixing into water it dissolves extremely well, no clumping or scum formed like other brands. This is the best whey isolate product you can get. 1-2 servings a day will put you 25-50 grams closer to your protein goal while also ensuring your metabolism has all the vitamins and minerals necessary for proper function.”

Kirkland Signature Extra-Large Absorbent Pads

If you have a puppy, Costco is the place to shop. The warehouses just lowered the price on Kirkland Signature Extra-Large Absorbent Pads, 30 in L X 23 in W, 100-count, to $19.99. “We have 5 little dogs. These are nice and larger than the previous ones they stocked,” writes one shopper. “They work great and are a great value.” Some people even use them with babies. “I love these doggy pads for my baby. We keep several in the car, diaper bag, purse for on the go changes. I don’t want to soil the removable changing pads that come with my diaper bag. I just lay these dog pads down on public changing tables, friends’ floors, change the baby, wrap everything up, and toss it in the trash can. Easy peasy and no germs. I even use them at home on top of her changing pad so I don’t have to clean her changing pad as much. They are great for single use, but we use the ones at home about 5 times each (unless baby soils it earlier). I recommend these to all my parent friends,” another writes.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Essential Bundle with Pellet Adapter

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Essential Bundle with Pellet Adapter is now $20 less, $279.99 from $299.99 including shipping. It comes with a stand, lid, pellet adapter, and a carrying case. “I am in love with this Solo Stove!! (Wish I could add emoji praise hands up),” write sone fan. “It gives off heat VERY well, contains the embers. is made of excellent material, and looks beautiful! I’ve never started as many bonfires in my life as I have since getting this!” they continued. “Like I said— in love!”

Lego Expandable Carry-On and Backpack Luggage Set

This adorable Lego Expandable Carry-On and Backpack Luggage Set is cheaper than ever. Costco recently reduced the price from $114.99 to $99.99 delivered! “My niece absolutely loved it. I was impressed with the level of quality as it is sturdy and has a good zipper and lock. While it is a little smaller than normal carry-on suitcases to have the LEGO look on the front, I think for a kid it is the perfect size,” writes one shopper. You don’t even have to be a kid to appreciate it. “I’m a 35 yr old adult with adult money. Did i need this? No Did i have legos growing up? No Did i get compliments in the airport? Yes,” added another shopper, noting it was “a fun carry on.”

Nutribullet Flip Insulated Portable Blender

Costco majorly slashed the price on Nutribullet Flip Insulated Portable Blender by $30, from $79.99 to $49.99 delivered. Shoppers are obsessed. “I have a BlendJet blender and a Dash blender, both rechargeable. I saw this one on sale and just had to get it. I’m so happy with it! I appreciate the extra containers and especially the insulated one. It’s easy to clean and easy to transport. Now for the best part; the motor is so powerful that any greens are completely blended. No more little green things in my teeth! I have no idea how it chops ice because I usually use very cold or partially frozen fruit. I’m a truck driver and I don’t always have access to ice, or healthy meals for that matter. Enter the Nutribullet Flip! I highly recommend it,” one says.

Mac Sports XL Folding Wagon with Brakes

The popular Mac Sports XL Folding Wagon with Brakes is $10 cheaper, marked down from $106.99 to $96.99 delivered. “We originally purchased the longer wagon and immediately returned for this one – it was simply too long. This one is perfect. We used it last weekend during a 4 day music festival. It easily held our 10 x 10 canopy, 2 chairs, a table, our cooler, and my bag. This folds up super easy, one center pull, then push ends together to lock. Easy to pull when open and easy to store when closed. Very compact. Comes completely assembled. The wheels are large enough to go over most terrain without much effort. The fabric and metal frame are of excellent quality, sturdy and durable. We are planning to use this often and for years to come. And it holds up to 350 pounds. We highly recommend this Costco wagon,” one shopper writes in a five-star review.

DPS Centurion Gaming Chair with Adjustable Headrest

Gamers, it’s time to buy a new chair. The DPS Centurion Gaming Chair with Adjustable Headrest is $20 off, reduced from $169.99 to $149.99 delivered. “This chair is far more comfortable than a name-brand office chair I purchased only 8 months ago for more money. The older chair’s seat cushion was flat and the armrests starting to flake. This chair seems to have much better materials for the arrests and the seat cushion is very comfortable. Sitting in this chair for several hours is comfortable. For the price, this chair seems to be a bargain. It was easy to set up. It is very stable,” writes a shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Blackstone 44″ 5 Burner Griddle Cooking Station

Looking for a new grill for summer? The Blackstone 44″ 5 Burner Griddle Cooking Station is $50 less, reduced from $649.99 to $599.99. “Grill is awesome, plenty of space to feed the masses,” writes one shopper. “I work in the restaurant industry and actually made this purchase for semi-commercial usage,” writes another. “The details and extras are so great, they have me looking at other pieces of equipment like ‘THAT, should have one of these too!’ Cooks anything and everything perfectly. Gets plenty hot for searing, without the wait of a conventional flat top.”

Barrington Electronic Dartboard with Cabinet

Add a little fun to your basement or game room with Barrington Electronic Dartboard with Cabinet, which just got a major price decrease from $99.99 to $59.99 delivered. “Great dartboard. Easy to assemble,” writes a shopper. “Awesome board. We’ve enjoyed many hours of play. Everything working great,” adds another.

PrepWorks Multi-Function Silicone Lids

Shoppers love this set of 10 PrepWorks Multi-Function Silicone Lids, recently reduced to $18.99. “These silicone disks are useful in many ways: to cover microwaved food, for refrigerated food storage, as a trivet for hot pans, etc. They form an airtight seal against bowls, yet are easy to remove.Silicone is safe to be heated, unlike plastics,” writes one. “These lids work exactly as I had hoped. They cover and cling to my bowls, even when the bowls are larger or smaller than the lids, they will allow me to steam/heat things in the microwave w/o using plastic cling wrap, will divide and protect my nonstick skillets from scratching one another, serve as a trivet, and help to open jars,” adds another.