Have you visited the Costco website lately? There are so many excellent online-only sales going on right now that you should take advantage of before they end. Save on everything from mattresses and clothes to food and holiday gift baskets. Some items are hundreds of dollars off. What should you buy right now? Hereare the 11 best Costco items with online-only savings.

PurpleRenew 11″ Gel Grid Mattress

On the market for a new mattress? The PurpleRenew 11″ Gel Grid Mattress is on major sale, $999.99 after $400 off through December 1. “I have been through three different mattresses trying to find the one that’s right for me. I’m happy to share that I have finally arrived at that mattress with Purple. The last two mattresses I tried were memory foam and then latex, but I found both of them to be far too firm for my preferences. This Purple is marketed as medium, but other reviews described it as plush. I’m glad I trusted the other reviews because I agree, it’s very soft in comparison to what I’ve tried before. The gel flex grid does give support, so I can see if that’s why it’s being described as a medium, but it’s a very fun experience to sink into and lay on,” writes a shopper.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

Costco members are crazy about Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, $34.99. The warehouse offers a great deal on a 1.5-pound container of the unflavored variety of gluten, dairy, and soy-free collagen that is sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine. https://www.costco.com/vital-proteins-collagen-peptides-unflavored-15-lbs.product.100736527.html

Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner

Don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? Order the Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner for eight, which includes 28 pounds of food. Pre-order before November 14th for delivery through November 21st for $199.99 —$70 off. It comes with 5 lbs. All Natural, ABF, Free Range, Amish farm-raised skin-on, netted Turkey Breast, a 3 lb. Tray of Mashed Potatoes, 24 oz. Turkey Gravy, 3 lbs. Tray of Mac and Cheese, 3 lbs. Tray of Sweet Corn, 3 lbs. Tray of Green Bean Casserole, 3 lbs. Tray of St. Claire Dressing/Stuffing, a 20 oz. Pack of Cranberry Relish, 12 Gourmet Dinner Rolls, 2 lbs. Whole Pumpkin Pie, and 2 lbs. Tray of Apple Cobbler. The turkey is pre-brined and ready to roast, while the sides are also ready to heat.

Rastelli’s Connoisseur Gift Crate

Shopping for a carnivore? Rastelli’s Connoisseur Gift Crate, $99.99 after $60 off through the end of the year, is a carefully curated selection of high-quality meats, cheeses, chocolates, crackers, and accoutrements, gourmet enough for serious foodies. Ships in three to five days via UPS 3-5 Day.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Caraway 24-piece Ceramic Non-stick Cookware Set

Costco is selling lots of great cookware sets right now, including the Caraway 24-piece Ceramic Non-stick Cookware Set, $799.99 after $200 off through 11/30/25 in cream, gray, or navy. “I’m absolutely in love with my Caraway 24-piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set! From the moment I opened the box, the presentation was elegant and premium. The non-stick surface truly works — nothing sticks, everything cooks evenly, and cleanup is effortless. The modern design and colors are stunning, and the cookware looks amazing in my kitchen. I also love that it’s made with non-toxic, eco-friendly materials, which gives me peace of mind when cooking for my family. After several uses, I can honestly say this set is worth every penny. Highly recommended for anyone who values quality, beauty, and durability in their kitchen! Caraway never disappoints,” writes a shopper.

Kohler 82L Dual Bin Step Trash Can

If you want to upgrade your trash can, Costco has a great deal on the Kohler 82L Dual Bin Step Trash Can, $189.99 after $50 off through December 1. “Kohler quality. Easy to use. Unique lid opening method works great,” writes a shopper. “I searched for a dual trash can/recycling bin and kept finding that the only option was to lose trash space and they required a special bag. This one fit the bill perfectly – full size, no special bags and it looks great!” adds another.

Japanese A5 Wagyu Ribeye Steaks

There are lots of luxury meats on the Costco website, including Japanese A5 Wagyu Ribeye Steaks, (3/16 Oz. Steaks), 3 Total Packs, three pounds for $359.99 after $110 off through 12/31/25. “Now I understand where ‘Melt in your mouth’ comes from. There’s really no way to describe the texture and sensation of A5 Steak. This Ribeye is beyond perfection, a must try. Because the meat is so fatty, a little goes a long way. One steak can feed up to 6-8 people as an appetizer,” one person writes.

Swift All Natural Lamb Loin Chops

If you prefer lamb, get Swift All Natural Lamb Loin Chops, (4/4 Oz. Chops Per Pack) 10 Total Packs, 10 pounds for $179.99 after $40 off through the end of the year. “Excellent shipping, excellent packaging, very convenient, excellent lamb chops,” writes a shopper. “These are very good and very juicy. Worth the price!” adds another.

Collin Street Bakery Cinnamon Coffee Cake

There’s a delicious sweet treat on the website as well. Collin Street Bakery Cinnamon Coffee Cake, 3.79 lb, $39.99 after $10 through 12/31/25. “This coffee cake was dangerously good!” writes a shopper. “Very, very good. A pound-cake-like texture. Wonderfully spiced,” adds another. “Everyone Loved it! Lots of family coming over and having a coffee cake to nibble on was just the trick. It was moist, flavorful and delicious. We chose not to add the icing, and it was very well received, the right about of sweet. We will purchase again,” another says.

David’s Cookies Brownie and Cookie Combo Pack

Shoppers are also obsessed with David’s Cookies Brownie and Cookie Combo Pack, $23.99 after $6 off through December 1. “Sent these to my son in College who raved about them and admitted they were better than my homemade cookies,” writes a shopper. “I bought them for my husband and he loved them. Moist brownies and great cookies!”

Harry & David Farmstand Gift Basket

You can’t go wrong with a great gift basket for the holidays. Harry & David Farmstand Gift Basket is $44.99 after $15 off through the end of the year. “This basket was beautiful and looked even better in person than the picture. Great deal for the price,” writes a shopper. “If you are ever shopping for a nice edible gift for the Christmas season, Harry & David’s Farmstand Gift Basket is a real winner. We purchased and sent several of them to various family and friends and EVERY one of them were impressed and pleased with basket!” adds another.