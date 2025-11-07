Are you curious about what serious Costco shoppers buy at the warehouse and online? In addition to following all the Costco influencers on social media, if you want to know what the most popular products are at the moment, head over to the section of the website dubbed “member favorites.” This tab is filled with lots of bestsellers, ranging from highly reviewed, value-driven Kirkland Signature products to name-brand food, drinks, and home items people buy on repeat. What are the most popular at the moment? Here are the 7 best Costco “member favorites” to stock up on this November.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Pods

No, it’s not your imagination. Due to inflation and tariffs, coffee has gotten more expensive. This is why Kirkland Signature K-Cups are on of the most popular item at the warehouse. Keurig even backs them for seamless use with their machines. Right now, a box of 120 is an additional $8 off, making them a must-buy before the price increases.

Fairlife Nutrition Plan Chocolate Protein Shakes

I always keep Fairlife Nutrition Plan chocolate shakes in my pantry. I struggle to consume enough protein, and each bottle delivers 30 grams of protein with just 150 calories, but tastes like your average chocolate milk. Costco offers the best deal on an 18-pack. “I started my fitness journey and these milkshakes have been a quick and handy protein snack on the go for me! I used to hate the taste of other protein shakes which tasted as if I’m drinking some chemically or not natural. This fairlife protein shakes are delicious chocolate flavored and made with milk as the first ingredient which I love. Also, it’s easy to digest for beginners and will not feel heavy or upset your stomach,” writes one shopper.

Uber Gift Cards

Now that the holidays are approaching, it’s time to get gift card ready, and Costco is the best resource. This set of $100 Uber Gift Cards (two $50 cards) is a great gift idea. It can be used for transportation via Uber or to order food from so many different restaurants all over the country on the Uber Eats app. Get it for just $79.99 – a $20 savings.

Jelly Belly Jelly Beans

A recent CashNetUSA number crunch revealed that Jelly Belly Jelly Beans are one of the best deals in the store. The popular candy is 44.3% cheaper than other stores, which makes it unsurprising that it is a member favorite. “Jelly Belly jelly beans are the best! The beans are small and each bean packs a burst of flavor! Such a wonderful variety of flavors and they are described on the back of the bag according to color. My favorite way to eat them is to put a little handful in a little dish and eat them one at a time to savor each flavor! Costco’s price is much lower than other sellers!” writes a shopper.

Nestlé Toll House, Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chip Morsels

Nestlé Toll House, Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chip Morsels, 72 oz, are popular right now due to the price, value, and baking season. “Love the taste and great value,” writes a shopper. “Always great and not melted!” adds another. “Awesome bulk! These are just like the small bags but conveniently in 72oz. This is a resealable bag so you don’t have to pour into a different container. We still dump some into a mason jar for easy use then put the bag in the pantry,” a third says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Organic Quinoa

If you eat quinoa, Kirkland Signature Organic Quinoa, 4.5 lbs, is the best value and shoppers swear it tastes better than other kinds. “Hands down this is the best organic quinoa for the best price,” writes a shopper. “I use a lot of quinoa. This is a very economical way to buy a good quality product,” adds another.

Garofalo Pasta

Garofalo pasta noodles, especially the spaghetti, is also a member favorite, as they maintain that it tastes far closer to restaurant-quality pasta than most other pastas. “Just look for a textured surface or bronze cut,” suggests u/cinnamoncarrotcake.