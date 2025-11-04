11 Best Costco Items With Steep Price Drops This November

It’s officially November, which means Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away and the holiday season is in full swing. Costco is stocking shelves with a variety of new and returning gems, including fan-favorite Christmas hampers and so many sweet treats shoppers will be spoiled for choice. These items are all on sale right now, so customers who want to save serious money this season should take advantage of the lower prices while they can. Here are 11 of the best Costco items with steep price drops right now.

Mary Macleod’s Shortbread

It’s shortbread season, so stock up on the Mary Macleod’s Shortbread, Variety Tin, 3-pack which is on sale right now for $69.99 down from $89.99. “We ordered these shortbreads as gifts for Christmas, and they were amazing. We will definitely order them again if available,” one shopper said.

Libanais Baklava Assortment

Costco shoppers can get the Libanais Baklava Assortment for $29.99 down from $39.99. “I send this to my son for his birthday because he was craving for some middle eastern delights. When he got it he was so surprised how big the box were and how many pieces were in there. Great deal and it was delicious,” one member shared.

Japanese A5 Wagyu Ribeye Steaks

If you’re feeling seriously fancy, Costco has 3 lbs of Japanese A5 Wagyu Ribeye Steaks for $359.99 down from $469.99. “2nd time ordering these,” one shopper said. “They go on sale every once in a while and they’re worth it. Completely different from any other steak or cut. So rich in flavor and fat that we typically share 1 steak among 3 people.”

David’s Cookies Brownie and Cookie Combo Pack

David’s Cookies Brownie and Cookie Combo Pack is on sale for $23.99 down from $29.99, and is perfect for holiday gifting. “We love sending David’s cookies & brownies to our family & friends. They always put a smile on their faces,” one Costco member said.

XL Holiday Sleigh

The XL Holiday Sleigh is an amazing gift hamper, on sale for $219.99 down from $279.99. “I purchased a couple of these Sleighs ahead of the holiday rush. I have been purchasing these huge gift baskets from Costco for a couple of years now, and send them to friends and business associates. They continually tell me how HUGE these gift baskets are, and how wonderful the products are inside,” one shopper raved.

Tsar Nicoulai Caviar Tasting Flight Gift Set

Caviar fans will appreciate the Tsar Nicoulai Caviar Tasting Flight Gift Set, on sale for $199.99 down from $249.99. “Amazing deal for really good caviar. It was delightful,” one Costco member said.

Collin Street Bakery’s Medium Sprinkle-Top DeLuxe Fruitcake

Just in time for the holidays, Costco shoppers can grab the Collin Street Bakery‘s Medium Sprinkle-Top DeLuxe Fruitcake on sale for $59.99 down from $79.99. “Delicious as it has been for years. Thank you Costco for providing Deluxe fruitcake!” one customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Godiva & More Black and Gold Holiday Tower Pallet

This is truly an elite holiday hamper with a price tag to match—the Godiva & More Black and Gold Holiday Tower Pallet is on sale for $1,799.99 down from $2,199.99 (60 towers per pallet). “I bought this a month ago and I was so happy I did. Buying a Pallet allowed me to give gifts to so many people I needed to thank over the years. Postal Office, Plumbers, heating and air company. Even the Police Office. Everyone was so grateful for their gift. A smart way for me to buy. Took the thinking out of the stressful holiday season,” one Costco member shared.

G.O.A.T. FOODS Best Set

The G.O.A.T. FOODS Best Set is on sale at Costco for $39.99 down from $54.99. “This makes for a nice gift and it’s a little different from other food type gifts. Four items were in a nice gift box and in cute little containers within the box. Everything tasted good. The caramels were buttery and soft. The licorice was soft and chewy and the pretzels were crisp with a hint of sweetness and saltiness, and the watermelon taffy was very flavorful,” one customer said.

Comvita Raw Manuka Honey

Costco shoppers can get the Comvita Certified UMF 18+ (MGO 696+) Raw Manuka Honey for $84.99 down from $109.99. “Comvita Manuka honey exceeds all my expectations. The texture is smooth and luxurious, with a rich, earthy sweetness that sets it apart from any regular honey. You can truly taste the quality and purity in every spoonful,” one shopper wrote in the reviews.

Nellie’s Auto Dish Cubed Dishwasher Cubes

Nellie’s Auto Dish Cubed Dishwasher Cubes are a great non-toxic cleaning option and on sale for $33.99 down from $44.99. “Finally a natural dish powder/cube that actually works! I can’t use the popular brands usually carried by Costco. I was so excited to see Costco carries Nellie’s. This is a fantastic deal at Costco, please don’t EVER stop carrying this!!!” one happy shopper said.