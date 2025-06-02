11 Best Costco Online-Only Deals This June

Don’t sleep on Costco’s online savings—if you’ve only ever shopped in the stores themselves, you could be missing out on some serious bargains. From high-quality meat to keep in the freezer and enjoy at leisure to coffee pods and protein shakes, June’s online-only savings include some must-have items for lucky members. So what are the highlights of this month’s deals and sales? Let’s just say carnivores especially will be happy with what’s on offer. Here are 11 of the best Costco online savings for June.

Ahi Tuna

The Ahi Tuna Individual Vacuum Packed Portions are just $149.99 down from $219.99. Costco members love how long the tuna portions last in the freezer and the impressive price point. “I bought these last year and they lasted well in the freezer. I was very happy with the quality so I purchased these again this year,” one shopper said.

RELATED: 11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Grass Fed NY Strip Steak

Costco is selling the Great Southern Grass Fed Beef, ABF NY Strip CC Steak for $199.99 down from $249.99, and shoppers are obsessed. One member said these are the most tender steaks they’ve ever had, and with beef so expensive now, this is a must-have buy. “Purchased these as a gift and had them shipped to Hawai’i,” one shopper said. “They survived the long trip across the country then across the Pacific without defrosting or turning into a giant mess. A good price for quality meat is often hard to find in the islands. I’m told they are delicious so I will have to order some for myself.”

Orgain Clean Grass Fed Protein Shake

If you need to stock up on quality protein shakes, now would be the time to do it—Costco is selling the Orgain Clean Grass Fed Protein Shakes in Chocolate Fudge flavor for $27.99, down from $34.99. Each shake contains 20g of protein and is made from New Zealand grass-fed dairy. “These are the original Orgain grass fed protein shakes. They are delicious! My warehouse carried them for many years. They were discontinued late in 2023. The replacement is a reformulated 30g protein product sold in deceptively similar packaging,” one member warned.

Peet’s Coffee Decaf House Blend K-Cup Pod

Costco is selling the Peet’s Coffee Decaf House Blend K-Cup Pods for $35.99 down from $42.99. “After having to cut caffeine (due to medical event) I needed a strong dark rich coffee as a replacement. This was a fantastic choice. I hardly noticed the difference,” one happy shopper commented.

Lamb Loin Chops

Swift All Natural Lamb Loin Chops are $149.99 down from $179.99. “Great flavor and texture. In our area they don’t have small loin lamb chops at the grocer or meat markets so much. Well packaged. Excellent!” one shopper wrote in the reviews, posting a picture of their cooked lamb loins.

Pulp and Press Juice Cleanse

Costco has the Pulp and Press 5-Day Organic Cold Pressed Juice Cleanse on sale just in time for summer, $124.99 down from $159.99. “I did the 5 day cleanse about 5 or 6 months ago. Today I’m starting it again. I felt great and dropped about 7 pounds last time, about 5 of which stayed off,” one member wrote.

7 Costco Products That Are ‘Secret Steals’ According to Members

Rastelli’s Bone-In Premium Pork Rib Steak

Costco is selling the Rastelli’s Bone-In Premium Pork Rib Steak for an amazing bargain: $139.99 down from $199.99 for 16 steaks. “I have purchased this product two times. These pork rib steaks are great to have on hand in the freezer – they’re delicious grilled and are a uniform 8 oz. size – perfect for an easy weeknight dinner,” one member said.

Mountain House Homestyle Outdoor Meal Kit

If you’re planning any hiking or camping trips this summer, don’t forget the Mountain House Homestyle Outdoor Meal Kit, 8 Pouch Assortment which is on sale for $49.99 down from $64.99. “I’ve tried some of the other fancier packaged freeze dried meals from REI but I keep coming back to the Mountain House brand,” one impressed member shared. “Their meals simply taste way better and they have much more protein too. You won’t find a better price than here at Costco even at full price, but get them when they go on sale which is often. Just keep checking the Costco website on pricing.”

Cedar Planked Salmon Portions

Red meat isn’t the only thing on sale—these Cedar Planked Salmon Portions are $139.99, down from $189.99. “Dinner party for 10 and the Salmon was the star of the show. Wonderful marinade. Be sure to cook thoroughly (even if it seems like the plank is on fire),” one shopper recommended.

Filet Mignon & Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Surf & Turf

Rastelli’s Petite Filet Mignon & Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Surf & Turf is $229.99 down from $349.99, and Costco members absolutely love it. “Very pleased with both products! The size of the petit filets is perfect as is the texture and quality of meat! The crab cakes are delicious and have Maryland style texture and taste!” one shopper raved.

American Wagyu Burger Lovers Bundle

The D’Artagnan Extreme American Wagyu Burger Lovers Bundle has everything you need for a spectacular burger night: 12 burgers, buns, and black truffle butter, for $139.99 down from $174.99. “These were very good!” one Costco member said. “I think it was an excellent value for what was received. I actually sent one as a Christmas gift & thought the value was good so bought one for ourselves. I am glad I did because they are great for a quick meal for the 2 of us!”