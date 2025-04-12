The #1 Costco Pasta Sauce Shoppers Say Beats Restaurant Quality

Costco has more than one variety of pasta sauce available for shoppers, and it changes up depending on where exactly your local warehouse is—but there are a few staples available nationwide. Members who still have access to the Kirkland Signature Organic Marinara sauce swear by it, but unfortunately it can be very hard if not impossible to source. This leaves the big name brands which are essentially a choice between labels such as Bertolli, Prego, Rao's, Classico, Victoria, and Yo Mama's (online only). So which out of these is the closest to a delicious, savory restaurant sauce?

Yo Mama's ($23.99 for three 25 oz jars) is delicious and has no added sugar, which gives it a significant advantage over some of the other sauces, customers say. "Bought this a couple weeks ago and used 2 last night for an instant pot spaghetti. It was so easy and so flavorful. We used the roasted garlic and the marinara. Good spicy kick and liked the fact it was gluten free. Packaging was great as well," one happy shopper said. "I expected a very sweet sauce with the typical canned flavors, but on the contrary, this Yo Mama's sauces are all absolutely delicious. They taste completely home-made and not sweet. I read the ingredients and voilà, no added sugars!! I will definitely continue using these (when I don't feel like making my own, of course!)," another customer wrote in the reviews. So clearly, Yo Mama's is gaining popularity fast. But what about the more well-known brands?

A small but vocal minority feel very strongly about the Victoria sauce, calling it superior to all the others, but especially compared to Rao's. "I'm not a tasting note expert, but I feel Victoria's is less salty and more solid. Maybe slightly sweeter too. It's not an astronomical difference, but it is noticeable," one Redditor said. Another explained that while they enjoyed the sauce, it's so chunky they needed to process it to make it smoother for pasta sauce. "Victoria's, to me, is better as-is for pasta, but it would not work on pizza very well being a thinner consistency, and it's only fine for mozz sticks for the same reason. I do enjoy it and I do think it's better on pasta," another said.

Classico and Bertolli are both lauded for being cheaper, solid options, but one sauce is a clear winner, even though not everyone is a superfan: Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce ($12.99 for two 28 oz jars), which is so good it tastes homemade, shoppers say. "I LOVE this stuff with the mozzarella sticks in freezer section. We also use it for chicken parmz, meatball subs, spaghetti, ravioli," one Costco member said. Another praised the taste, but not the giant Costco jars. "Love their Marinara, but whenever I buy pasta sauce in general, it doesn't get used up fast enough and part of the jar goes bad. I would love like 8oz jars of pasta sauces," one shopper said. You can also just freeze the sauce and keep saving money by buying in bulk!