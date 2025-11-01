One of my favorite things to do when walking around Costco‘s aisles is to spot the best deals in every department. Admit it: When you walk by an item and see a sale sign, even when it’s an item you have no intention of buying, it gets the dopamine rushing. November is always a great month to save at the warehouse and online, leading to the holidays and Black Friday. What are the best deals in every section of the store? Here are the 11 best Costco savings right now, department by department.

The Coffee Aisle: Kirkland Signature Keurig Pods

I always hit the coffee aisle at Costco. There is usually a deal on some type of Keurig coffee pods. Kirkland Signature pods are always a safe bet if you want the same quality taste but don’t want to spend a fortune, and Keurig even endorses them. Right now, they are undoubtedly the best pod deal because a box of 120, in any flavor, is an additional $8 off.

The Drinks: Poppi

A festive, non-alcoholic drink is on sale just in time for Thanksgiving. Get the 15-pack of Poppi Soda, Cranberry Fizz, for a whopping $5 off. The probiotic soda contains 4% juice and good bacteria for your gut. Each can is just 25 calories.

Baking Goodies: Nutella

Forget about buying the double tub of Nutella. The Nutella Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa, 6.6 lbs, is on major sale just in time for all your holiday baking. Get it for $25.29 after $4.70 off. “My kids were so excited for a bucket of Nutella hahaha,” writes a shopper. “This is great if you are a baker!!!! Much easier to take out and so worth the money especially when on sale!!!!!” adds another.

Protein Bars: RXBAR

Over in the protein bar aisle, grab a box of RXBAR Protein Bars, Variety Pack, 14-count, $16.49 after $4.50 off through November 23. “These bars are very tasty and they use all natural ingredients. They do not contain any added sugars. These are the only bars that rate the highest for not having any added chemicals and are very satisfied,” writes a shopper.

Cleaning Supplies: Dawn Platinum Plus Powerwash Dish Spray Set

Dawn Platinum Plus Powerwash Dish Spray Fresh Clean Scent set, is a steal right now. Get three bottles of 21.5 fl oz for an additional $2.60 off.

Paper Products: Bounty Advanced Paper Towels

It’s a good month to buy Bounty Advanced Paper Towels. The 2-ply, 103-sheet rolls are super absorbent and are a great deal at Costco when regularly priced, but are an additional $5.60 off this month.

Clothing: This Felina Jumpsuit

Felina’s velour jumpsuit is $4 off. Costco Buys recent shared about the velour tracksuit. “NEW Felina Velour Hoodie & Jogger Set is at Costco and it’s so soft and cozy! It comes in three colors — deep plum, black, & green — and feels like a luxe upgrade to your everyday loungewear. It’s such a steal at $18.99,” they wrote. Grab it for $15.99 online.

Online: Thanksgiving Dinner

Order a gourmet turkey dinner at Costco. The warehouse is selling a Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner that serves eight, a total of 28 pounds of food, for $199.99 delivered after $70 off. If you pre-order between September 25th and November 14th for delivery between November 5th and November 21st.

Furniture: A 6-Piece Modular Sectional

If you need a new sofa, there’s a deal on the Thomasville Lowell 6-piece Modular Sectional, just $1,499.99 after $500 off. “We love this couch – the quality for the price point is unmatched. We ordered an extra piece to make it a little bit longer – having the option to customize it is a huge perk. We’ve also had to wash the cushions already due to kids & they wash perfectly with no change in the fabric integrity,” writes a shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cooking Gadgets: A Soft Serve Ice Cream and Frozen Drink Maker

Kids and adults will appreciate the Gourmia 2 Quart Automatic Soft Serve Ice Cream and Frozen Drink Maker, $199.99. “I’ve really enjoyed using the Gourmia Soft Serve and Frozen Drink Maker. What I like most is that you don’t have to freeze a bowl the night before it cools on its own, and in about half an hour you’ve got soft serve, slushies, or even a milkshake. The texture control is cool because everyone in my family likes their ice cream a little different. The built-in topping dispenser is fun for adding sprinkles or fudge, and cleanup is surprisingly easy. It’s not something I use every single day, but when I do, it makes dessert feel special,” one says.

Cooking Gadgets and Gifts: KitchenAid Mixer

The KitchenAid 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer with Attachments and Pouring Shield, a must-have kitchen gadget and super popular holiday gift item, is on major sale at Costco. Get it for $319.99 after $100 off in red, silver, or black through November 17 or while supplies last. “This 6 quart mixer comes with lots of attachments, including the flex paddle beater which I use all the time. I really shopped for this item and at Costco you definitely get the most bang for your buck. Costco has the best price and includes an extra attachment so it’s a win/win. I bought mine during a promotion and really scored! The mixer is amazing, but if you’re short on counter space and intend to leave it out on the counter, know that it is tall (make sure it clears your overhead cabinets),” writes a shopper.