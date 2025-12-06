New sweet and savory Costco snacks are landing this week and shoppers say they’re must-tries.

Who doesn’t love snacking? Sure, meals are great, but there is something so satisfying about getting to enjoy an in-between sweet or savory little mini meal to bridge the hunger gap. Costco is one of my favorite stores to stock up on snacks. The warehouse is always getting in new and exciting snacks, and this week is no exception. Here are the 7 best snacks at Costco arriving this week.

Miss Vickies Aged Cheddar & Black Pepper Flavored Kettle Cooked Chips

Costco Deals shared about the latest flavor of Miss Vickies potato chips. “Get ready for next-level crunch with @missvickiesus Aged Cheddar & Black Pepper Flavored Kettle Cooked Chips MADE WITH AVOCADO OIL! MADE WITH LOVE AND CARE®️ these chips are a delicious way to elevate your everyday snacking!” they wrote. “Made With Avocado Oil to give you more choices for your snacks. Rich, creamy cheddar flavor with just the right kick of black pepper.”

La Terra Fina Artichoke & Jalapeño Dip & Spread

Costco New Deals shared about the perfect dip for your crackers, bread, and chips. “If you’re hosting ANYTHING this month, run to Costco for the La Terra Fina Artichoke & Jalapeño Dip & Spread 🤩 This classic dip is seriously my holiday secret perfect for guests, last-minute potlucks, and even quick weeknight meals and its available at Costco in a 17 oz 2-pack, I use it with chips, spread it on sandwiches, add it to tacos, mix it into mashed potatoes… it literally does everything. And La Terra Fina has tons of recipe ideas online too, so you can get extra creative this season. Make sure you add this to your Costco cart because it’s a must for holiday hosting,” they wrote.

Royal Asia Crispy Golden Appetizer Trio

Costco Buys shared about the Royal Asia Crispy Golden Appetizer Trio. “This box is such a fun combo — potstickers, prawn cakes, and mini shrimp spring rolls all air-fryer ready and SO good for hosting nights 😍 $18.99,” they wrote.

Lesser Evil Intergalactic Onion Rings

Costco So Obsessed shared about Lesser Evil Intergalactic Onion Rings. These are delicious snacks are basically a healthier version of Funyons. “If anyone is wondering if these are good they are sooooo good!” agrees a follower. “We love these!!! Delish,” adds another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Costco So Obsessed shared about Custom Made Meals Bacon, Goat Cheese & Date Dip. “This looks delish! Have you tried it ?” they asked their followers. “This was so good !!!” one confirmed. “Delish,” added another.

Barton’s Holiday Mingle Mix

Costco So Obsessed shared about Barton’s Holiday Mingle Mix, and lots of shoppers confirmed it is a must-buy. “Warning.. if you buy this bag.. you will eat the entire thing in one sitting. It’s SO GOOD,” one commented. “Delish,” added another.

Sweet Thins Snack Variety Pack from Simple Mills

The new Sweet Thins Snack Variety Pack from Simple Mills recently arrived at stores. The delicious bites are made with simple, nutritious ingredients and deliver just-right sweetness in a light and crunchy bite. Each box comes with 12 bags of Honey Cinnamon and 12 bags of Chocolate Brownie.