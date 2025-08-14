11 Best Costco Snacks Right Now

Costco’s snack aisles are raved about for good reason—the warehouse chain is constantly introducing addictive new treats that customers joke are dangerous to keep on hand. Members frequently post about their finds online, celebrating the discovery of a new favorite or asking fellow customers what they recommend. From savory bites like Dot’s Pretzels to sweet treats like That’s it Mini Fruit Bars, Costco shoppers are spoiled for choice (and complain about how much money they spend on these delicious non-essentials). So what’s hot this week? Here are 11 of the best Costco snacks everyone’s raving about right now.

Dot’s Original Seasoned Pretzel Twists

Dot’s Pretzels are a favorite snack in my house but they never last long, they’re that good. “Might just be a regional thing, but Dot’s Pretzels!” one Redditor said. “I’ll second the Dot’s pretzels. I take these to events I go to and share. Then the bag comes home and I finish them off,” another agreed.

Smoked Salmon

Costco shoppers are enjoying the smoked salmon options in store. “Kirkland smoked salmon is good, but the Norwegian one has a dill mustard pack that’s amazing. Either eat with crackers or sliced cucumbers for something lighter,” one customer said.

Goodles Mac & Cheese Variety Pack

The Goodles Mac & Cheese Variety Pack is a must-have item, especially if you have small children (we are obsessed). “I just bought the Goodles Mac and Cheese microwave cups. Good as a snack or small meal and can be added to easily (like throwing in some broccoli or chicken),” one Redditor said. “Those Goodles cups are a perfect postpartum meal. So quick and way better tasting than other cup meals. I throw in whatever veggies I have on hand and hemp hearts for added protein,” another added.

That’s it Mini Fruit Bars

The That’s it Mini Fruit Bars are a fan-favorite Costco snack. “I love those That’s It fruit bars. Great for toddlers too! Also the individual packs of Cheez-Its or Goldfish would be easy snacks for you toddlers to get themselves,” one shopper said.

Mason Dixie Breakfast Sandwich

Costco shoppers like the Mason Dixie Sweet Maple Pancake Sandwich With Sausage & Egg (when it can be found!). “I’ve tried a few frozen snacks and meals. Something I can throw in the microwave and have ready in a minute or two. Especially while at work. My favorite so far they stopped selling which was Mason Dixie Cheddar Biscuit Sandwiches with Sausage & Egg. Really hoping they bring those back!” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Deep Indian Kitchen Kati Street Wrap Chicken Tikka Masala

The Deep Indian Kitchen Kati Chicken Tikka Masala Street Wrap is a hit with Costco members. “I love those Red’s breakfast burritos, chicken tinga burritos, and those Chicken Tikka Masala burritos. Lol can you tell I like frozen burritos. I love the frozen dumplings too with rice,” one shopper said. “Deep Indian Kitchen!! I’ve seen the brand in Target too. They could be saucier but they’re still so flavorful,” another agreed.

Brazi Bites

Brazi Bites are a fan-favorite Costco snack. “Brazi bites. Homemade pão de queijo is easy to make and tastier but the Brazi bites are still delicious,” one shopper recommended.

Ajinomoto Yakisoba with Vegetables

The Ajinomoto Yakisoba with Vegetables are frequently mentioned by Costco shoppers as a must-have item. “Great flavor with the right amount of veggies to noodle ratio. Quick to fix in the skillet even tho there is a microwave option. (I did add corn for extra fiber),” one shopper said.

Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly Sandwiches

Smucker’s Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly Sandwiches are a convenient, tasty snack or breakfast, members say. “My freezer seems to be 1/4 full of uncrustables/crustoffs right now,” one shopper shared. “They’re great to have around, quick snack or meal for anyone in the family. My husband has one most days for breakfast. I never used to want to spend the money on pre-made pb&j but I have zero time or energy since having a kid so 🤷‍♀️.”

Uncured Bacon and Gouda Egg Bites

Shoppers love the Kirkland Signature Uncured Bacon and Gouda Egg Bites (they used to be made of Gruyere but still taste great). “Egg bites. Bacon and Gouda is my favorite. Taste like Starbucks,” one member shared. “The Kirkland Bacon & Gouda Egg Bites are fantastic and literally identical to the Starbucks ones. My guess is they use the same Co-Packer. Great in microwave even better in the air-fryer. Highly recommend!” another fan said.

Bibigo Chicken & Vegetable Steamed Dumplings

The Bibigo Chicken & Vegetable Steamed Dumplings make a great meal or snack. “Bibigo Steamed Dumplings (chicken and vegetable); comes to around $2.30/serving at my store so pricier than some options but decent protein/carb number,” one shopper said.