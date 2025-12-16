From truffle chips to protein donuts, these new Costco snacks are flying off shelves.

Costco is an excellent resource for all food and drinks, ranging from delicious bakery goods and fizzy, fun sodas to ready-to-heat meals and fresh produce. However, their snack selection is awe-inspiring. In addition to regular items such as Goldfish, Ruffles, and Cheetos, the store regularly introduces new and exciting snack foods that customers love. What are the most recent additions? Here are 7 Costco snacks shoppers say are the best new finds right now.

Black Truffle Potato Chips

Costco New shared about a gourmet snack perfect for anyone with umami tastebuds. “Truffle lovers!! There’s a New Black truffle potato chips just arrived in the US Costco warehouses 🥳 these are so good!! I had them when they were doing samples and had to go get more because they are addicting lol perfect for sharing at holiday gatherings too!! If you are in the Bay Area region you have to give these a try!!” they captioned a post. “Our absolute favorite!!!” Costco Twins wrote.

Drum Roll Snacks Protein Mini Glazed Donuts

Costco So Obsessed shared about protein-packed sweet treats. “Protein mini glazed donuts!!! 🍩 @drumrollsnacks I’ve personally tried these and they are great not too sweet.. a little more cakey than donut-y but a great way to satiate the sweet tooth while also getting protein! They are also located at @krogerco,” they wrote.

Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks

Costco So Obsessed shared about Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks. “These look good for the air fryer @petite___cuisine have you tried these ?? $16.99,” they wrote.

Miss Vickies Aged Cheddar & Black Pepper Flavored Kettle Cooked Chips

Costco Deals shared about Miss Vickies Aged Cheddar & Black Pepper Flavored Kettle Cooked Chips. “Get ready for next-level crunch with @missvickiesus Aged Cheddar & Black Pepper Flavored Kettle Cooked Chips MADE WITH AVOCADO OIL! MADE WITH LOVE AND CARE®️ these chips are a delicious way to elevate your everyday snacking!” they wrote.

Barton’s Holiday Mingle Mix

Discovering Costco shared about the return of Barton’s Holiday Mingle Mix, a popular holiday snack mix with Costco shoppers. “All the Christmas sweet treats in one bag! 🎅🏼 Santa came early- get your Holiday Mingle Mix at Costco today!” they wrote.

Lesser Evil Moonions Avocado Oil Onion Rings

Costco Hype shared about a new chip, a healthier version of Funyuns. “Lesser Evil Moonions NEW Avocado Oil Onion Rings at Costco!” they wrote. I have personally tried these and they are delicious!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Peanut Butter Chocolate Fudge

Costco Buys shared about a new sweet treat in the bakery. “Peanut butter chocolate fudge at Costco?! Yes please 😍 Layers of creamy peanut butter and rich chocolate make this new bakery treat impossible to resist…definitely one to share (or not 😉). $14.99,” they wrote.