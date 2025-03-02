7 Costco Sweets That Shoppers Say Are "The Best of the Best"

Hot dogs, pizza, and rotisserie chicken are just a few of the most popular savory items sold at your local Costco. However, the warehouse is just as famous for its extensive collection of delicious sweet treats. From fresh-out-of-oven baked goods to chocolate-covered everything, there are some undeniable winners in the dessert category at Costco. Here are 7 Costco sweets shoppers say are the "best of the best" to throw in your shopping cart ASAP.

Kirkland Praline Pecans

Kirkland Praline Pecans has been Costco shoppers' favorite sweet treat for several years. "Warning, Praline Pecans are very addictive," writes one Redditor. "Too late for me — anyone reading this save yourself… Had a lost weekend with one of these buckets. Woke up at 2am with pecan praline crumbs all over the bed… don't even remember getting the bucket," another confirms.

Costco Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

Over in the freezer section, shoppers say Costco Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is worth splurging on. "KIRKLAND ULTRA PREMIUM VANILLA ICE CREAM IS THE BEST ICE CREAM IN THE WORLD," one writes. "As someone that loves all things Tillamook, the Costco ice cream is better," agrees another.

Costco Croissants

Don't sleep on Costco croissants. Almond croissants, one of the newest varieties, have been a quick hit with shoppers, with @costcoguide describing them as "incredible" and "perfection." They are made with "buttery flakey croissant dough" and "filled with the perfect amount of almond filling" and topped with powdered sugar. "Wow, these new almond croissants at Costco are incredible! 🤤 The almond flavor, texture, flakiness of the croissant are perfection! Well done Costco Bakery," the Instagram video is captioned. Can't eat them all at once? "I individually wrap them and pop them in a freezer bag if I don't want a dozen on my counter all the time. They defrost quickly and are so good!" writes one fan.

Kirland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds

Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds are another favorite of shoppers. "Those chocolate almonds get me every time, they're so good I can't help but shove my hand in the container and eat 100 every time I pass by lol," one says. "They've been an obsession of mine for at least 10 years," another writes. "7650 calories in the whole barrel" and "2550 calories per day if you eat 1/3rd of it per day," another points out. "Yeah the only way to win is to not play at all. I just cannot buy these."

Kirkland Cookies

The cookies in the Costco bakery are utterly addictive, per shoppers. One dubs them "the best store bought chocolate chip cookies I've ever had." Others note that all the flavors are worth the splurge. "Their chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin and white chocolate macadamia cookies pack is too good," writes one fan.

Kirkland Chocolate-Covered Raisins

Another chocolate-covered treat that shoppers swear by? "The go-to snack in Heaven is chocolate-covered raisins. Nothing better. I used to buy them by the pound at Sprouts when they were on sale. I refuse to walk down the chocolate-covered raisin aisle at Costco because I know what will happen," one maintains.

Costco Muffins

And of course, Costco's larger-than-life muffins are one of the bakery's most talked-about items. "The blueberry muffins are SO good (and very large) for the price!" writes one Redditor. "I LOVE the almond poppyseed ones so much," adds another. Other favorites include chocolate chunk and apple crumb. Insider tip: If you can't eat all of them within a few days, simply freeze them.