Costco Is Allegedly Bringing Back Combo Pizza—But There's a Catch

One of Costco's most popular discontinued food court items is reportedly coming back to warehouses soon—but not in the way that shoppers may expect.

For years, Costco's food courts sold combo pizza packed with veggies, pepperoni, and sausage before ultimately discontinuing the offering in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. While cheese and pepperoni pizzas remain available for purchase at the food courts, Costco shoppers have never truly forgiven nor forgotten the loss of their beloved combo pizza to this day.

The retailer's Reddit page is rife with requests for Costco to bring the combo pizza out of retirement. Members have even created a petition—which has racked up a whopping 18,000 signatures—calling for the return of the defunct food court item.

"The termination of combo pizza from Costco food courts nationwide is not only saddening, but total madness and just straight up WRONG," the petition reads.

Fast-forward to this week, and an alleged Costco employee took to Reddit to share the exciting news that combo pizza is finally slated to make its grand return. But this time around, shoppers purportedly won't find it in the food court.

The employee shared a photo of an apparent Costco memo announcing that it will soon debut take-and-bake combo pizzas in warehouse deli sections. These new pizzas are expected to roll out nationwide in the next four to six weeks, the employee wrote. Pricing details and an exact launch date were not listed in the memo.

Members should take the news with a grain of salt since Costco itself hasn't announced that take-and-bake combo pizzas are coming to stores. The retailer also did not immediately respond to our queries for confirmation on the alleged launch.

However, the possibility of seeing the new combo pizzas debut at Costco has already sparked a divided reaction from shoppers. Unsurprisingly, many were miffed that the pizzas will allegedly be a deli offering rather than a food court menu item.

"We need this at the food court," one Redditor commented.

"Can I buy it, ask the food court to run it through the oven, and then pick it up on the way out?" another quipped.

Some also voiced their hope that the new take-and-bake pizzas would be an improvement over the take-and-bake pizzas Costco used to sell, which apparently weren't that popular with many members.

On the other hand, some shoppers were just thankful to be getting combo pizza back at all, even if it won't be available at the food court.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"My Costco prayers have come true," a member commented.

While combo pizza isn't returning to food court menus, Costco has brought back several other fan-favorite food court offerings in the past year. Diced onions, a popular topping for the food court hot dogs, made their grand return last spring after being pulled from menus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The retailer also brought back its beloved chicken Caesar salads at the food court in May 2023.