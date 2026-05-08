6 Steakhouse Chains Serving the Best “Cowboy Cut” Steaks

These steakhouses serve massive cowboy-cut steaks packed with rich flavor.

If you want a big, decadent steak, consider ordering a cowboy cut steak the next time you are at your favorite steakhouse. What exactly is a cowboy steak? You usually get a thick, bone-in ribeye, typically larger, weighing around 20 to 32 oz. The long rib bone is frenched to give it a distinctive appearance, often associated with superior marbling, tenderness, and a rich, beefy flavor. The cowgirl, on the other hand, is generally smaller, boneless, or has a shorter bone. Additionally, it is most commonly prepared by removing the spinalis (rib cap), making it leaner. Where can you enjoy this gourmet cut? Here are 6 popular steakhouses serving the best cowboy (or cowgirl!) cut steaks.

LongHorn Steakhouse

The Outlaw Ribeye at LongHorn is the chain’s version of a cowboy-style steak, a “big 20 oz. steak” that features a Frenched bone. “Our premium, marbled cut of bone-in ribeye is coated with our smoky Char Seasoning and fire-grilled by our Grill Masters to bring out the flavor in every bite.” Diners agree that is delicious. “Can confirm—the outlaw ribeye slaps hard,” a guest confirms. “I agree, the outlaw at longhorn is very good!” another says. The loaded baked potato is also a hit. “Tried the baked potato at Longhorn Steakhouse. They gave me the bacon sour cream, and cheese on the side. You can see no lack of salt,” a Facebooker said. “It’s kosher salt and margarine,” another reveals.

Texas Roadhouse

The Bone-In Ribeye at Texas Roadhouse is a hand-cut cowboy steak with fresh marbled beef, cooked to your preference and served with a choice of two sides. “I almost always order the ribeye, and it’s never disappointed,” one said. “I went to Texas Roadhouse back in January for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost. 16oz ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks and got out for $45 with tip,” writes another.

Rao’s

If you have the pleasure of dining at one of Rao’s locations in New York, Miami, or Scotland, consider ordering the Ribeye Cowboy Cut, a gourmet piece of meat for a cool $215. While the Italian food is some of the best I’ve ever eaten, the steaks are just as good as any traditional steakhouse.

STK

If you want to enjoy a steak in a “vibe dining” setting, head to one of the many STK locations. The modern steakhouse has a Cowgirl ribeye that one diner claims is “Probably the best steak I have ever had,” in a TripAdvisor review. “I ordered the cowgirl rib eye and my fiancee,” they wrote, adding that “the steak was fantastic, cooked and seasoned perfectly.”

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

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Del Frisco’s Double Eagle offers a cowboy-style 22-ounce Bone-In Prime Ribeye for $95, a signature USDA Prime steak known for its rich marbling, buttery texture, and robust flavor. And, it is wet-aged. One diner, “more a filet type of person” and “not usually a ribeye guy,” claims that most ribeyes have “rubbery” fat. “But this thing was like butter!” he writes.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris’ 26-ounce USDA Prime Cowboy Ribeye is a must-order, served on a 500°F sizzling plate with butter. The bone-in cut is “well-marbled, thick & juicy,” and diners maintain it is one of the best options at the bougie steakhouse.